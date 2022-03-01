Ontario man, 68, dies due to a residential fire Sunday

ONTARIO — An Ontario man, 68, died due to a residential fire at 7:12 a.m. Sunday at 888 Tanglewood Drive North.

The victim was identified as Lowell M. Wilson, according to the Richland County Coroner's Investigator Tom Stortz.

Wilson's body was taken for an autopsy at Montgomery County Medical Center. Cause of death is pending completion of the autopsy, Stortz said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, Stortz added.

The Springfield Township Fire Department was dispatched to the address on a report of an odor coming from a residence. The result was a residential fire with fatality. The investigation is ongoing, according to Springfield Township Fire Prevention Officer Josh Bradley.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Residential fire claims life of an Ontario man