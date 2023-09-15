Ontario man reportedly swam across St. Clair River, stole gun at pawn shop

A man from Ontario was arrested Sept. 6 after he reportedly swam across the St. Clair River and stole a gun from a New Haven Pawn Shop.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office confirmed it arrested Jeremy Wallace, 24, and turned him over to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Deputies responded to the pawn shop around 2 p.m. and temporarily locked down New Haven Elementary School and New Haven High School due to how close they were to the scene.

Wallace has been charged in federal court with illegal entry by an alien and possession of a stolen firearm, according to Troy Van Pelt of the U.S. Border Patrol.

