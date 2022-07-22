Ontario police arrest two, seize drugs, guns and cash

Ontario police are warning residents of drugs they seized in an arrest of two male suspects outside the Cinema 14 Theatres on Walker Lake Road of suspected ecstasy that is made to appear to be Lucky Charm marshmallows.

ONTARIO — Ontario police arrested two male suspects in the vicinity of the Cinemark 14 Theatres parking lot on Walker Lake Road after a short foot pursuit and recovered two loaded handguns, a large amount of suspected drugs and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Sgt. Casey Bly said in a news release the Ontario Police Department is sending a notification as a public safety warning that in the seizure was suspected ecstasy that is made to appear to be Lucky Charm marshmallows.

A vehicle had several bullet holes in it, according to the news release. More details will be available Monday about the incident, which was called in to police at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, Ontario police said.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to call the detective bureau at the Ontario Police Department at 419-529-2115.

