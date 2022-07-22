Ontario police arrest two, seize drugs, guns and cash
ONTARIO — Ontario police arrested two male suspects in the vicinity of the Cinemark 14 Theatres parking lot on Walker Lake Road after a short foot pursuit and recovered two loaded handguns, a large amount of suspected drugs and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Mansfield: 'I'd know his face anywhere': Mansfield pet owner reunited with missing cat after 4 years
Sgt. Casey Bly said in a news release the Ontario Police Department is sending a notification as a public safety warning that in the seizure was suspected ecstasy that is made to appear to be Lucky Charm marshmallows.
A vehicle had several bullet holes in it, according to the news release. More details will be available Monday about the incident, which was called in to police at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, Ontario police said.
Anyone who has any information is encouraged to call the detective bureau at the Ontario Police Department at 419-529-2115.
419-521-7223
Twitter: @LWhitmir
This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ontario police arrest two after foot pursuit, seize drugs, guns, cash