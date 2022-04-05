Ontario police kill driver who officers said rammed patrol cars in stolen vehicle during chase

Police and sheriff's deputies respond to the scene of a fatal shooting by Ontario police in Jurupa Valley on Monday night. (OnScene.TV)

Ontario police fatally shot a driver who officers said rammed into patrol vehicles during a chase Monday night, authorities confirmed.

The incident began around 6:10 p.m. when officers tried to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle near Haven Avenue and Francis Street, said Cpl. Emily Hernandez, an Ontario Police Department spokeswoman.

The driver didn't pull over, Hernandez said, and officers pursued the vehicle on surface streets into Riverside County jurisdiction.

During the pursuit, the driver rammed multiple Ontario police vehicles and officers opened fire, hitting the driver, she said.

The driver's vehicle came to a stop in the area of Limonite Avenue and Bain Street in Jurupa Valley, Hernandez said. Officers performed first aid on the driver until Riverside County firefighters arrived and pronounced the driver dead.

"The driver's identity is being withheld until the Riverside County coroner completes notifications," Hernandez said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, said Sgt. Brandi Swan, a spokeswoman for that agency.

Further information about the incident was not available Monday night.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.