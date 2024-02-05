Ontario rolling out GTA-wide transit fare integration on Feb. 26

Transit riders in Toronto will soon be able to transfer to the GO network from the TTC for free, as the provincial government rolls out its GTA-wide fare integration program. (Yader Guzman/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Ontario government released its finalized transit fare integration plan for the Greater Toronto Area on Monday, saying it will include the TTC and begin later this month.

The One Fare program means transit users will effectively pay only one fare no matter how many buses, trains, or streetcars they transfer between, including across different cities in the region.

It is set to come into effect on Feb. 26. The program will see the province, via Metrolinx, reimburse local transit agencies for lost fare revenue.

The provincial government has earmarked $67 million over two years for the initial phase of the program, Associate Minister of Transportation Vijay Thanigasalam said at a news conference Monday at Downsview Park GO station in Toronto.

There is an option to extend the program based on results, according to the province, which estimates it will save GTA transit users about $1,600 per year and encourage some eight million additional rides in the region annually.

The long-awaited rollout of the One Fare program builds on earlier ride integration agreements between local transit services and GO Transit.

In March 2022, the province scrapped local fares for customers using the GO system to connect to 12 municipal networks throughout the wider Golden Horseshoe region, including several in the GTA. Toronto and the TTC, however, were not included in that agreement.

The full list of transit agencies in the finalized One Fare program include GO Transit, TTC, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay and York Region Transit.

Monday's announcement was welcomed by the Toronto Region Board of Trade, which published a series of reports advocating for fare integration across the cities that make up the GTA.

"For decades, riders have voiced their frustrations about the burden of paying double fares when crossing municipal boundaries and the challenges of navigating a fragmented transit system," the board of trade said in a statement.

"Now, transit riders will finally benefit from a system that encourages them to leave their cars at home and opt for more convenient and affordable options," it added.

In its various reports, the board has argued that fare integration will help businesses address workforce shortages by making transit less expensive and also ensure better use of billions of dollars of transit infrastructure expected to come online in coming years and decades.