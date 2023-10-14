Ontelaunee Township church to hold Healing Service [Religion Digest]

Oct. 14----St. John's Gernant's Church (A Federated Congregation), 13 Gernant's Church Road, Ontelaunee Township, will celebrate the Healing Service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in the Memorial Hall. Those wishing to have special prayers for the healing of themselves, family or others may request them. A friendship social will be held after the service.

—St. John's Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, will have a free drive-thru, take-out meal today from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary.

—St. John's Reformed Church will hold a basket raffle today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church's Fellowship Hall at 4001 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring. In addition to dozens of baskets and other raffle items, there will be food and baked goods available for sale. There will be a healing and prayer service on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

—Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Washington Township, will hold an indoor-outdoor flea market, 25 cent sale and tickets sales for its fall basket raffle today from 8-11 a.m., rain or shine.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

—Quilts made and tied by members and friends of Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Douglass Township, Montgomery County, will be blessed during the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Coffee and conversation will be held in the Welcome Center at 8:30 and 10.

—St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 W. Arch St., Fleetwood, will hold coffee hour in the social room after the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

—United Church of Christ of Robesonia, 301 W. Penn Ave., will celebrate Stewardship Sunday during its 10:15 a.m. worship service. Faith promise cards will be brought to the altar and hands will be blessed to do God's work in the community. A meal will follow. The following meetings have been scheduled: Men's Group, today, 8:30 a.m., Heidelberg Restaurant, 910 W. Penn Ave., Robesonia; Addiction and Faith in Recovery Group, Monday, 7 p.m., 4326 Penn Ave., Apt. A, Sinking Spring. Email jfa1123@gmail.com for more information; Women's Group, Monday, 7 p.m., at the church; Card-Making Craft Group, Thursday, 1-3 p.m. at the church. Roger Yoh will present "Your Legacy: Family, Church and Charity" on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the church. Call the church office at 610-621-5770 by Sunday to register. Bible study will be held by Zoom on Tuesday at 9 a.m., email mestme@aol.com for numbers.

—The Rev. Carl Filer will be the guest preacher at the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Salem Lutheran Church, 8410 Lancaster Ave., Bethel Township.

—Maidencreek Church, 261 Main St., Maidencreek Township, will bless small animals during its 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Kyle Lord of Keystone Military Families will be the speaker. Music includes Megan Esterly and Kimberly Ayrton, piano duet; and Sophia Ayrton, Sophie Esterly and Anya Flicker on steel drums.

—Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 170 Tuckerton Road, Muhlenberg Township, will have a pork and sauerkraut dinner next Saturday from 4-7 p.m. to benefit its Good Samaritan Program. Pay at the door. The Rev. Deb Parker-Hill will be the guest pastor at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

In order to have an event listed in the religion digest, it must be something that is not just a regular worship service. This includes things such as guest musicians or vocalists who are not members of the church choir; guest speakers; flea markets and other sales; meals, etc. Send information to life@readingeagle.com.