What Is Onto Innovation Inc.'s (NYSE:ONTO) Share Price Doing?

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Onto Innovation’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Onto Innovation Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 21%, trading at US$80.66 compared to my intrinsic value of $66.58. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Onto Innovation’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Onto Innovation look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 25% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Onto Innovation. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ONTO’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ONTO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ONTO for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ONTO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Onto Innovation mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

