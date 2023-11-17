ONU set to perform Holiday Spectacular at Freed Center and Civic Center

Nov. 16—ADA — Eighty-one Ohio Northern students and 24 students from the local area will perform in this year's Holiday Spectacular at ONU's Freed Center and the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima.

Resident Artist in Music at ONU Kirsten Osbun-Manley said that there are a few new things in this year's show, but that the audience should still get the same joy out of the tradition that the show is known for.

"It's one of the grandest holiday traditions in the area," she said. "It has become a beloved holiday tradition for families and people of all ages. It's one of the most delightful and magical Christmas shows in the area."

But there will be a few special things in this year's shows.

"We're very fortunate to have a guest music director for the Holiday Spectacular, Mr. Phil Reno, who has been the conductor for numerous Broadway shows," Osbun-Manley said. "I could go on and on about the shows he has conducted including the iconic Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York. So we are very fortunate to have him in residence and it gives our students an incredible opportunity to work with a professional director, conductor and arranger."

And while shows start Thursday at the Freed Center, they will eventually come to Lima's Civic Center. But anyone interested will be able to get tickets only at Kewpee locations around town.

Thanks to the generosity of the Shutt family, however, those tickets are sold at a discount.

"It wouldn't be possible to bring this production to the Civic Center without their generous support," Osbun-Manley said. "The tickets are $5 and have remained at that price for 29 seasons as a gift to the Lima and surrounding communities. They believe that it's important so that families can bring their children and grandchildren to the theater and experience a magical and wonderful Christmas show."

And Osbun-Manley said that if the audience can take away something along those lines from the show, it would be ideal.

"I think this production brings a lot of joy and smiles to everyone attending this performance," she said. "And it cheers the hearts of many. It puts everyone in a festive mood and promotes a spirit of kindness and generosity."

The ONU Holiday Spectacular premieres Thursday at 7:30 p.m., but runs at the same time through Nov. 18 with an added matinee performance Saturday at 2 p.m. The Spectacular continues at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 at the Civic Center.

For tickets and more information, visit the Ohio Northern University website. For tickets to the Civic Center shows, visit any Kewpee location.

