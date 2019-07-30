The Onxeo (EPA:ONXEO) Share Price Is Down 89% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Anyone who held Onxeo SA (EPA:ONXEO) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 89% in that time. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 41% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 10% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Onxeo isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years Onxeo saw its revenue shrink by 18% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 36% per year in the same time period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

Onxeo shareholders are down 41% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 36% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

