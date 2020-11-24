Syngenta Crop Protection announces launch of Spiropidion: a new insecticide active ingredient

  • Spiropidion is an innovative new technology that can be used to protect a wide array of crops from some of the most damaging, and difficult to control, sucking pests

  • Spiropidion is safe to pollinators and beneficial insects, providing farmers with an important new tool in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs, in line with Syngenta's ongoing commitment to develop innovative and sustainable products

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- Syngenta is proud to unveil Spiropidion, an innovative new insect control technology that will help farmers protect their crops against damaging sucking pests in an effective and environmentally sustainable manner.

Syngenta Logo

Sucking pests, such as aphids, whiteflies, and scales, devastate high value fruit and vegetables like tomatoes, oranges and melons, as well as important arable crops like cotton and soybean. Spiropidion is safe to natural beneficial insects and pollinators, offering farmers a new tool for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs.

Spiropidion is the result of chemistry-driven innovation within a rare class of insecticides that helps crops from the inside, protecting the whole plant body from attack of damaging sucking pests, thereby securing crop quality, yields and the livelihood of farmers.

"We are excited to offer farmers a new active ingredient that provides more targeted protection against some of the most difficult and damaging sucking pests. The best way I can describe this new innovation is that it's kind to nature but hard on pests!" said Jon Parr, President Global Crop Protection at Syngenta. "Spiropidion is another clear example of how we are accelerating investment to deliver plant health innovations that support farmers, across the world, to grow productively and sustainably."

The first global registration of a formulated product containing Spiropidion was obtained in Guatemala in September 2020, where the product will be marketed under the brand name ELESTAL® Neo in the coming months. Planned launches of Spiropidion containing formulations also include Paraguay and Pakistan in 2021, and Brazil in 2023 (pending registrations). In the European Union, regulatory submission is anticipated for 2022-2023. Future launches across a broad range of crops in more than 60 countries across all continents are expected in the next six years, with peak sales estimated above $400 million.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies, comprising of Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group with 49,000 people in more than 100 countries and is working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to accelerating innovation for farmers and nature, striving for carbon neutral agriculture, helping people stay safe and healthy and partnering for impact. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

Contact Information

Media Relations

media.relations@syngenta.com


Head Crop Protection External Communications

Anna Bakola

+32 488 43 94 85

anna.bakola@syngenta.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

©2020 Syngenta. Rosentalstrasse 67, 4002 Basel, Switzerland. ELESTALTM and the Syngenta logo are trademarks of a Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

