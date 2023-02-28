Onyx shooting: Rockford-area man arrested, charged with attempted murder

A Machesney Park man is in custody and has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot multiple people at a Rockford-area bar over the weekend.

Jimmie Lee Rogers, 31, was taken into custody Monday morning in the area of Sandy Hollow Road and 20th Street in Rockford.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said Rogers went to Onyx Bar & Grill, 1001 West Lane Road, Saturday night when he got into an altercation with someone at the bar.

The sheriff's office said Rogers was escorted out of the bar by security, but Rogers later returned with a gun.

Rogers then re-entered the bar, went directly to the person he had an altercation with and fired several shots, according to the sheriff's office.

In total, four people were shot with one person suffering serious injuries. The sheriff's office said Tuesday that victim's condition has improved and are now stable. Two other victims remain hospitalized for their injuries and the fourth victim has since been released. A fifth person was not shot but also got hurt during the dispute and was taken to the hospital, authorities said Tuesday.

Rogers faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Rogers was on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections when the shooting happened, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

