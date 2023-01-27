OOF! Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Her Amendment Fails Spectacularly

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene offered an amendment on Thursday ― and it quickly went down in flames.

New House rules put in place by the Republican majority allow any lawmaker to offer an amendment. The Hill said that led to some 140 amendments to a bill regarding the use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Greene’s would’ve forbidden President Joe Biden from selling oil from the reserve.

The conspiracy theorist ― who spoke last year at a white nationalist event ― was joined by just 13 others as the amendment failed, 14-418.

Some believe Greene frenemy Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was subtweeting her with this boast later in the day:

Congress is working as it should be and I’m proud to say all three of my amendments passed today!! pic.twitter.com/ZOwGTUI2ww — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 27, 2023

Others were more direct, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who tweeted:

Woof. Even my psilocybin amendment did better than this 😅 https://t.co/ZuyUYRl6QI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 27, 2023

Many of Greene’s other critics also piled on:

Oh, so close! — Michael Ordoña (@MichaelOrdona) January 27, 2023

Your amendment failed 14-418 https://t.co/XrzySgipky — Papa Smurf (@tc902) January 27, 2023

What ? Thirteen people supported her? — Laurie Ferguson (@LDTFerguson) January 26, 2023

Mmmm. Let us all come together to enjoy this tremendous L. https://t.co/uLOQDNaogi — Alice Radley (@alice_radley) January 27, 2023

She’s a uniter, not a divider! https://t.co/NhLrwM4StH — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) January 27, 2023

Many, many more fails to come! pic.twitter.com/lobLCfDUMf — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) January 26, 2023