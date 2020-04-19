Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Just Released Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

It's been a mediocre week for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) shareholders, with the stock dropping 12% to US$11.37 in the week since its latest annual results. Sales hit US$152m in line with forecasts, although the company reported a statutory loss per share of US$0.89 that was somewhat smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Ooma

NYSE:OOMA Past and Future Earnings April 19th 2020 More

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Ooma's six analysts is for revenues of US$165.8m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 9.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 67% to US$0.29. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$167.8m and US$0.29 per share in losses.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$19.40, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ooma at US$22.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$15.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Ooma's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 9.4%, compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 0.8% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Ooma's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Ooma going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Ooma that you need to be mindful of.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.