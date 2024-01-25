Oops! Cinema, restaurants, fitness centers for The Ridge phase 2 announced too soon
ROCHESTER — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a long list of restaurants, stores, fitness centers and a bank may be coming to the phase 2 development of The Ridge on Route 11. But it's not official yet.
Waterstone Properties is getting ready to develop a large parcel adjacent to the existing 27-acre Ridge Marketplace shopping plaza that includes Market Basket. But a company spokesperson said a list of businesses that appeared on its website this week was published prematurely and accidentally. The mistake sparked an excited reaction from local residents on a Rochester community Facebook page, who were happy to see The Friendly Toast and many other well-known businesses coming to The Ridge.
"Waterstone has always listened to the community and we want to deliver the type of establishments people want to see," said Jenna Murphy Aubin, community engagement manger for Waterstone. "We do not have signed agreements yet for the property. I can say we are in negotiations with these companies and we really want to see them there."
The Ridge phase 2 is also proposed to include more than 200 housing units, a portion of the development that will be led by Cathartes. The project was presented to Rochester's Planning Board in 2023, but still needs to go through an approval process before it could be built.
Which businesses are on the not-official list for The Ridge?
Here's a look at the businesses Waterstone made public prematurely:
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema offers classic movies, local draft beers and food, according to its website. The national chain's closest location to New Hampshire is in the Seaport area of Boston.
Chipotle is popular chain serving burritos, tacos and bowls.
The Friendly Toast, a brunch restaurant and bar well known locally.
Sweetgreen, which serves salads and warm bowls.
J.P. Licks, which serves ice cream, frozen yogurt and coffee cake.
Caffè Nero, a coffee house also serving breakfast sandwiches and baked goods.
Copper Door Restaurant, serving steaks and seafood.
The Mercantile Restaurant, based in Worcester, Massachusetts, serves tavern-style food.
Crunch Fitness, a fitness center and health club.
Orange Theory, offering group fitness classes and interval training.
The Juicery, serving organic juices, smoothies and food.
ReStore, a Habitat for Humanity store offering home improvement goods and accepts donations.
The Woodhouse Spa, offering massages, facials, body treatments, nails, waxing and more
Chase Bank, a local branch of JPMorgan Chase Bank.
Waterstone's next steps for The Ridge phase 2
Murphy Aubin said Waterstone is concerned the accidental announcement could jeopardize negotiations.
"We love the excitement of the people on the community page," Murphy Aubin said. "We are certainly doing our best to bring great places to The Ridge, and as soon as we can release real information, we promise to do so."
Michael Scala, economic development director for the city of Rochester, and Shanna Saunders, planning and development director for the city, both confirmed they have not received a formal submission from Waterstone with details like tenants for retail spaces.
The existing Ridge Marketplace on Route 11, which opened in 2016, features Market Basket, NH Liquor & Wine Outlet, Marshalls, Old Navy, Starbucks and numerous other stores and restaurants on a 27-acre parcel. The adjacent Ridge phase 2 site is nearly the same size.
