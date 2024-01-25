Oops! Cinema, restaurants, fitness centers for The Ridge phase 2 announced too soon

ROCHESTER — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a long list of restaurants, stores, fitness centers and a bank may be coming to the phase 2 development of The Ridge on Route 11. But it's not official yet.

Waterstone Properties is getting ready to develop a large parcel adjacent to the existing 27-acre Ridge Marketplace shopping plaza that includes Market Basket. But a company spokesperson said a list of businesses that appeared on its website this week was published prematurely and accidentally. The mistake sparked an excited reaction from local residents on a Rochester community Facebook page, who were happy to see The Friendly Toast and many other well-known businesses coming to The Ridge.

"Waterstone has always listened to the community and we want to deliver the type of establishments people want to see," said Jenna Murphy Aubin, community engagement manger for Waterstone. "We do not have signed agreements yet for the property. I can say we are in negotiations with these companies and we really want to see them there."

The Ridge phase 2, a proposed retail and housing development seen in a rendering provided to the city of Rochester in 2023, still needs approvals before construction could begin.

The Ridge phase 2 is also proposed to include more than 200 housing units, a portion of the development that will be led by Cathartes. The project was presented to Rochester's Planning Board in 2023, but still needs to go through an approval process before it could be built.

Which businesses are on the not-official list for The Ridge?

Here's a look at the businesses Waterstone made public prematurely:

Waterstone's next steps for The Ridge phase 2

Murphy Aubin said Waterstone is concerned the accidental announcement could jeopardize negotiations.

"We love the excitement of the people on the community page," Murphy Aubin said. "We are certainly doing our best to bring great places to The Ridge, and as soon as we can release real information, we promise to do so."

Michael Scala, economic development director for the city of Rochester, and Shanna Saunders, planning and development director for the city, both confirmed they have not received a formal submission from Waterstone with details like tenants for retail spaces.

The existing Ridge Marketplace on Route 11, which opened in 2016, features Market Basket, NH Liquor & Wine Outlet, Marshalls, Old Navy, Starbucks and numerous other stores and restaurants on a 27-acre parcel. The adjacent Ridge phase 2 site is nearly the same size.

