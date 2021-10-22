Oops! Ohio makes mistake on new license plate design featuring the Wright Flyer

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday unveiled the new "Sunrise in Ohio" license plate, which is expected to be available at the end of the year.

Ohio unveiled its new license plate Thursday, depicting the Wright Flyer as a symbol of the state's place in aviation history.

The only problem: The banner is attached to the wrong end of the plane.

On the new license plate, called "Sunrise in Ohio," a banner that reads "Birthplace of Aviation" flies in the sky as if attached to the plane's smaller "elevators." But that's actually the front of the Wright brothers' history-making plane.

In flight, the pilot faces the smaller elevators, meaning the back of the plane is near the propellers. To be accurate, the banner should be on the opposite side of the plane.

Later Thursday, the Ohio Department of Public Safety issued a statement saying it had fixed the design by flipping the plane. The corrected design will be used on Ohio's plates released Dec. 29.

The Wright Flyer as depicted on the new "Sunrise in Ohio" license plate.

"We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction. We regret this mistake and have fixed the image," the Ohio Department of Public Safety said.

Ohio will recycle the 35,000 plates that had already been printed. Inmates at Lebanon Correctional Institution started making the plates earlier this month.

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Akron Beacon Journal, Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

Remember these Ohio license plates?

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: New Ohio license plate mistake: Wright Brothers design to be fixed