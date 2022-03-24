  • Oops!
OOPS! Reporters Spot What Sen. Ted Cruz Was Looking At On His Phone During Hearings

Ed Mazza
·4 min read
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) had yet another awkward moment with technology this week when reporters spotted what he was checking on his phone during confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

It was his own mentions.

Cruz went beyond his allotted time with his attacks on Jackson, drawing a gavel from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), which led to a testy exchange between the two.

Once Cruz was done playing for the cameras, he whipped out his cellphone. Los Angeles Times reporter Nolan D. McCaskill caught what he was doing:

McCaskill’s Times colleague, photojournalist Kent Nishimura was in perfect position to confirm:

Cruz’s critics on Twitter let him have it:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

