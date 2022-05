Associated Press

Northern Ireland’s second-biggest political party says it will block the formation of a working legislature in Belfast on Friday and will keep up the boycott until the U.K. government tears up post-Brexit trade rules it accuses of destabilizing the region. The Democratic Unionist Party's move deepens Northern Ireland's political deadlock, which is fueling a U.K.-EU feud that could balloon into a trade war between Britain and the 27-nation European Union. The DUP came second in a Northern Ireland Assembly election last week that saw Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein win the most seats — the first time a party that seeks union with the Republic of Ireland has won an election in the bastion of Protestant power.