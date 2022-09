Reuters

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected on Friday to pass a bill funding the federal government through Dec. 16, avoiding an embarrassing partial shutdown less than six weeks before the midterm elections when control of Congress is at stake. The legislation provides funding for federal agencies and an additional $12.3 billion for Ukraine's war effort against the Russian invasion. The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate passed the measure on Thursday and the House, also controlled by Democrats, is expected to pass it and move it to President Joe Biden's desk for signature into law on Friday.