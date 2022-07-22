Op-Comic: Weekly entries from Ukraine — Week 21

Diaries of War - intro week two
Diaries of War - intro week two
illustrated comic showing a male figure being attacked by two masked figures. One holds a knife.
illustrated comic showing a male figure being attacked by two masked figures. One holds a knife.
illustrated comic depicting a man holding a pride flag being beaten by a figure with nazi tattoos.
illustrated comic depicting a man holding a pride flag being beaten by a figure with nazi tattoos.

Read more in this series: latimes.com/ukrainediaries

Nora Krug is the author of "Belonging: A German Reckons with History and Home," winner of the 2018 National Book Critic Circle Award, and the illustrator of Timothy Snyder’s new graphic edition of "On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from The Twentieth Century."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories