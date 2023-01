Bravo

During a dinner that included many, many cocktails on the December 29 episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Heather Altman asked Tracy Tutor to co-list a property with her. While the two were excited in the moment, once it came time to get to work on the January 5 episode, it took a minute for the agents to get a read on each other as business partners. “I’m not really sure Heather wanted me to list this property with her until she was four lychee martinis in, and I welcome it,” Tracy s