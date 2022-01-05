Op-Ed: The Bail Project can bail out anyone, regardless of the charge. That should end.

My son, Dylan Kyle McGinnis, was murdered in the most senseless and horrific way on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The world was robbed of one of its truly special gifts. In Christ-like fashion, Dylan loved his family, friends, the broken, the outcasts, and perfect strangers. There are no words that can express the amount of heartbreak.

Added to my pain was the shock of learning that his alleged shooter, a known violent offender, had been bailed out of jail on a $5,000 bond, with pending felonies, by a charitable bail organization called The Bail Project.

I was even more dismayed to learn that the City of Indianapolis financially supports this organization with taxpayer dollars. Additionally, The Bail Project operates without regulation, meaning they can bail out whomever they want, regardless of the charge (felony or misdemeanor). Furthermore, once out on bond, the offender is not accountable to the charitable bail organization and the organization does not have any oversight of the offender once released.

In principle, aiding an individual who stole food to feed their family is admirable; however, The Bail Project is bailing out offenders with violent criminal histories, and sadly it is the very communities they claim to be advocating for that are in harm’s way by having these dangerous individuals back on the street.

Dylan Kyle McGinnis

My son is not the only person who has been killed or harmed by a violent offender bailed out by The Bail Project. Just three months prior to Dylan’s shooting, 30-year-old Christie Holt was brutally murdered. Her alleged killer and former boyfriend was out on bail paid for by The Bail Project after being charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury for a stabbing at a gas station.

Just two months after Dylan’s shooting, two IMPD police officers were ambushed and stabbed. Their alleged attacker was out on a bail after being charged with burglary. The Bail Project helped get his bail reduced and provided cash to help the offender cover his bond.

Story continues

When asked about their internal review process, they blame the judges. When questioned about their involvement in bailing out violent offenders, they point fingers at other bond agencies. A 2018 letter ordered quarterly updates from The Bail Project to the court, but they have failed to comply. Their reasoning? Covid-19 and staff turnover.

More: Marion Superior Court ends support for The Bail Project, asks for more data on defendants

No doubt there needs to be a top-to-bottom assessment of the entire judicial system.

However, The Bail Project has shown itself to be unable, unwilling, or simply uninterested in taking ownership and accountability of the part they play in a broken system, and this is the exact reason they need to be regulated.

While city officials in Indianapolis have been noticeably quiet on the topic, I’m thankful for Indiana’s leadership at the state and federal level to push for much needed reform.

More: Indiana Senate Republicans announce bills restricting bail and who can pay bonds

In particular, I’m proud to support Senate Bill 8 that will prohibit charitable bail organizations from posting bond for offenders with felony charges and impose a bail bond cap of $2,000 on misdemeanors.

Occasionally in life you cross paths with someone who vibrantly lights up every room in which they walk. Dylan was that person for nearly everyone that ever met him. I don’t want what happened to our family to happen to others'.

Nikki Sterling, an Indiana native, moved to Arizona in 2017.



Have something to say about today's news? Submit a letter to the editor

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: The Bail Project needs regulation in Indiana son murder out on bail