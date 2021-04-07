Op-Ed: How China's bullying threatens its own economic future

Minxin Pei
·4 min read
SHANGHAI, CHINA - MARCH 24, 2021 - Citizens walk past an H&amp;M store on Nanjing Road pedestrian street in Shanghai, China, March 24, 2021. (Photo credit should read Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
People walk past an H&M store on Nanjing Road in Shanghai, China, March 24. (Costfoto / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

The Chinese government rolled out its 14th Five-Year Plan in early March, one that will prioritize growth based on domestic demand and technological self-sufficiency. The strategy lays out a long-term economic vision to enable China to thrive, despite the country’s geopolitical contest with the United States.

But before the ink on the new plan could dry, China had already begun sabotaging the plan’s chances of success.

China has been laying the groundwork for this strategy for a while. At the end of last year, President Xi Jinping concluded the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with the European Union. He had to make some concessions to get there, but it was worth it: The deal had the potential not only to deepen EU-China ties, but also to drive a wedge between Europe and the U.S.

But Xi is now undermining his own good work, by poisoning relations with critical trading partners. Over the last couple of weeks, China has blacklisted several members of the European Parliament, British and Canadian lawmakers, and academics and research institutions in Europe and the United Kingdom.

The sanctions are retaliation against sanctions imposed by the EU, Britain and Canada on a small number of Chinese officials who are implicated in human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang province. Recent reports about the use of forced Uyghur labor in cotton production have intensified the concern.

China wants to display its anger at these accusations. But the message sent by its sanctions is unlikely to be worth the cost.

Canada, Europe and Britain have so far remained relatively neutral in the U.S.-China rivalry — and it is in China’s interests that they stay that way. China can afford an economic decoupling with the U.S. (though it will be costly). It cannot afford a simultaneous decoupling with the rest of the major Western economies.

Already, the agreement with the EU, which still needs to be approved by the European Parliament, is under threat. The Parliament canceled a recent meeting to discuss the pact.

Further undermining its economic prospects, China is attacking private corporations for having expressed concerns over forced-labor allegations. Last year, the Swedish apparel retailer H&M announced that it would no longer use cotton sourced in Xinjiang, because it was too difficult to conduct “credible due diligence” there.

In response, China’s leading e-commerce companies have pulled H&M products from their platforms, and Chinese celebrities have canceled deals with the brand. And, encouraged by state media, a movement to boycott H&M — as well as other Western brands that refuse Xinjiang cotton, including Nike, New Balance, and Burberry — is gathering steam.

China seems confident that its bullying tactics will succeed. After all, Western multinationals don’t want to be driven out of China, an important growth market. And, indeed, H&M has already released a new statement highlighting its “long-term commitment” to China and expressing its dedication to “regaining the trust and confidence” of its “customers, colleagues, and business partners” there.

But as Western multinationals want to sell their goods to Chinese consumers, Chinese firms need these companies to keep sourcing materials from them. These are mutually dependent relationships.

Moreover, while the size of China’s market may be appealing enough to draw concessions from multinationals, it is not worth jeopardizing their reputations in the West, which still accounts for the majority of their revenues. For example, H&M’s top two markets are the U.S. and Germany. China accounted for about only 5% of its total revenue in 2020. Getting kicked out of China may not be pleasant for H&M and other Western multinationals, but these deep-pocketed firms can absorb the loss.

In other words, H&M can afford to lose access to the Chinese market. But its hundreds of suppliers may not be able to afford losing H&M as a buyer.

An exodus of Western multinationals from China would inevitably force the supply chains that serve them to move as well, resulting in the closure of Chinese factories and the loss of millions of jobs.

There is still time for China’s government to reverse course. That means, for starters, allowing independent experts to conduct an investigation of cotton farms in Xinjiang. If China really isn’t using forced labor, this is the best way to prove it — and improve relations with Western businesses and governments.

But such a sensible response seems unlikely. China’s leaders remain convinced that its market is simply too important to abandon. Of course, not too long ago, they were absolutely certain that the U.S. could not afford an economic decoupling from China. They were wrong then, and they may well be wrong now. The difference is that this time China cannot afford a decoupling, either.

Minxin Pei is a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a nonresident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Human rights lawyer says genocide in Xinjiang is "crystal clear"

    Djaouida Siaci is an international lawyer who focuses on human rights violations, genocide and sexual violence. She spoke to Axios about the international human rights law perspective on the Chinese government's actions in Xinjiang.Why it matters: Siaci believes that a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics wouldn't just be symbolic; it could potentially convince the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into allegations of genocide in Xinjiang.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Siaci was one of the contributors to a recent report presenting a legal case for China's state responsibility for genocide in Xinjiang.What she's saying: "It is crystal clear that there is a massive violation of China’s obligation under the genocide convention in destroying the Uyghur group in whole or in part," Siaci told Axios.Details: The Chinese government's intent to cause the "slow death" of a group of people has been made clear through leaked government documents and government statements, Siaci said.But what's especially damning is the reproductive and sexual violence being committed against Uyghur women. Siaci, who has worked on cases relating to the mass rape of Rohingya women in Myanmar, said systemic sexual violence is a clear sign of a campaign to destroy the ability of women to reproduce, both physically and socially, through the stigma of rape.While rape isn't known to be occurring on a mass scale in Xinjiang, the growing evidence for rapes in camps, combined with coerced marriages of Uyghur women to Han men, forced sterilizations, and the large-scale removal of Uyghur children from their parents — these "have exactly the same effect in the long run" as physical killings, she said.What to watch: A global boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics might spur the ICC to consider a Xinjiang case, said Siaci. "The games are an insult to everyone."But "no one wants to stand up to China," she said. "China has waged a malicious and insidious campaign from the get-go to suppress a campaign and they have been successful. They have the means to crush any attempt to show the world what they are doing."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tesla tells China car cameras not activated outside North America

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cameras in Tesla cars are not activated outside of North America, the U.S. automaker said on its Chinese social media page on Wednesday, seeking to assuage security concerns in the world's biggest car market. Tesla faces scrutiny in China where the military in March banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras in its vehicles, sources told Reuters.

  • China using woke politics against US on geopolitical stage

    Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on China using wokeism against the United States.

  • Turkey summons Chinese ambassador over response to Uighur claims

    Turkey called in China's ambassador on Tuesday after his embassy said it had "the right to respond" to Turkish opposition leaders who criticised China's treatment of Uighur Muslims when they issued statements referring to violence three decades ago. The politicians, IYI Party leader Meral Aksener and Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas of the main opposition CHP, had marked what they called the 31st anniversary of a brief uprising by Uighurs against the government in China's far west. "We will not remain silent about their persecution" and martyrdom, Aksener said on Twitter.

  • The Olympics committee hired a Chinese company that advertises using Xinjiang cotton to make staff uniforms for the Tokyo Games

    Multiple reports say Beijing is forcing Uyghur Muslims to work in Xinjiang fabric factories, prompting the US to ban imports of cotton from the region.

  • Moderna says Europe-bound COVID-19 vaccine deliveries are on track

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Deliveries of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are on track to meet the number of doses it promised to the European Union, a spokesperson for the U.S.-based drugmaker said on Wednesday, following a report of delays in Germany. "Moderna is committed to meeting all quarterly contractual delivery agreements with the European Commission and individual Member States," the spokesperson said in an email to Reuters. A German language publication of Business Insider had reported that the delivery of up to 878,400 doses of Moderna's vaccine due from April 26 to May 2 might not take place, citing unidentified sources within the German health ministry.

  • China warns of "robust" response if U.S. boycotts Beijing Olympics

    The Chinese government on Wednesday warned the U.S. that it would respond strongly if Washington boycott's next year's Winter Olympics set to be held in Beijing, AP reports.Driving the news: The message comes after a State Department spokesman said at a briefing Tuesday that a joint boycott by the U.S. and its allies "is something that we certainly wish to discuss," in response to a question about how to punish China for what observers have described as a genocide against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"[W]hat the United States does is meaningful, what the United States does will have impact," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Tuesday.A State Department official later walked the comments back, insisting that "we have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners."Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian denied abuses against the region's Uyghur population, and promised a “robust Chinese response” against a potential boycott.“The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” Zhao said. “The international community including the U.S. Olympic Committee will not accept it.”Go deeper: New geopolitical fears surround 2022 Beijing OlympicsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • US weighs joint approach to Beijing Olympics with allies

    The State Department said Tuesday the Biden administration is consulting with allies about a joint approach to China and its human rights record, including how to handle the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. The department initially suggested that an Olympic boycott to protest China’s rights abuses was among the possibilities but a senior official said later that a boycott has not yet been discussed. The official said the U.S. position on the 2022 Games had not changed but that the administration is in frequent contact with allies and partners about their common concerns about China.

  • Chinese 'limited edition' sneakers soar after Xinjiang backlash

    Prices of some Chinese limited edition sneakers soared among collectors and speculators following calls for local consumers to boycott global brands that have said they don't source products or yarn from China's western Xinjiang region. Nike and Adidas came under attack on Chinese social media last month over past comments. Some researchers and foreign lawmakers say Xinjiang authorities use coercive labour programmes to meet seasonal cotton picking needs, which China strongly denies.

  • Philippines allows use of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine for senior citizens

    Philippine health authorities on Wednesday allowed the use of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine for some senior citizens after initially limiting coverage to people aged 18-59 years, as the country battles one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks. The Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration said they made the decision after receiving the recommendation of the Department of Science and Technology's vaccine expert panel. Senior citizens can now receive CoronaVac shots provided there is stringent evaluation of the person's health status and exposure risk, they said in a statement.

  • China’s Growth Set to Drive World Economy in Post-Pandemic Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China will drive global economic growth in the coming years as the world recovers from an pandemic that’s killed 2.9 million people, the International Monetary Fund predicts.China will contribute more than one-fifth of the total increase in the world’s gross domestic product in the five years through 2026, according to Bloomberg calculations based on IMF forecasts published Tuesday. Global GDP is expected to rise by more than $28 trillion to $122 trillion over that period, after falling $2.8 trillion last year in the biggest peacetime shock to output since the Great Depression. The U.S. and India will be the second and third-biggest contributors to global growth in the period, according to the IMF, with Japan and Germany rounding out the top five. Overall, the IMF forecasts that the global economy will expand 6% this year, before slowing toward a 3% pace by 2026. It also warned that growth in the coming expansion may be unevenly spread, with developing economies expected to have bigger losses and slower recoveries. “Income inequality is likely to increase significantly because of the pandemic,” the Fund said in its World Economic Outlook report. “Close to 95 million more people are estimated to have fallen below the threshold of extreme poverty in 2020 compared with pre-pandemic projections.”One reason for the divergence is the faster-than-expected recovery in the U.S. It’s the only large economy where the IMF’s GDP forecast for 2022 is actually higher now than it was before the pandemic. Rising U.S. interest rates could pose a threat to recovery in highly leveraged emerging-market and developing economies, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath wrote in a blog post.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UK growth tipped to outstrip US and Europe

    Britain will clock up faster economic growth than the US and Europe next year as the recovery is turbocharged by the country's world-leading vaccination scheme and a Treasury spending spree, the International Monetary Fund has said. The UK will be the fastest growing advanced economy in 2022, the fund (IMF) said, as it upgraded its growth forecasts after millions of people were jabbed to protect them against Covid-19. Overall, it expects the world economy to suffer less scarring than after the financial crisis due to an unprecedented multi-trillion pound spending blitz by developed nations to contain the damage. In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF predicted bumper UK growth of 5.3pc in 2021 and 5.1pc next year as it catches up with other nations following one of the biggest GDP hits from the pandemic. This would mark the strongest growth since 1988, but output is not expected to return to pre-virus levels until next year.

  • China says carrier group exercising near Taiwan, drills will become regular

    A Chinese carrier group is exercising near Taiwan and such drills will become regular, China's navy said late on Monday in a further escalation of tensions near the island that Beijing claims as its sovereign territory. Taiwan has complained of an increase in Chinese military activity near it in recent months, as China steps up efforts to assert its sovereignty over the democratically run island. China's navy said the carrier group, lead by the Liaoning, the country's first aircraft carrier put into active service, was carrying out "routine" drills in the waters near Taiwan.

  • Chinese Actor Huang Xiaoming to Be Producer on Stars Collective Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leading Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming will take a production role on selected film titles emerging from Stars Collective, the talent incubator program backed by China- and Los Angeles-based financier Starlight Media. Huang, who has credits including “The Message” and “American Dreams in China,” will lead Stars Collective’s talent discovery efforts in China, be a mentor […]

  • Facebook is letting China run state ads denying the abuse of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, and staffers are reportedly raising concerns internally

    The ads on Facebook claim that life in the region of Xinjiang is happy. Multiple reports have detailed human-rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.

  • Report: North Korea won’t participate in Tokyo Olympics, per country's sports ministry website

    A website run by the North Korean sports ministry says the country will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • U.S. State Department 'wishes to discuss' boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Amid ongoing concern over China's human rights abuses, the White House has not yet made a decision on U.S. participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

  • Johnson & Johnson Becomes Third Company To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Study To Adolescents

    On Friday, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) became the third company to enter the suit to expand the use of its coronavirus vaccine to adolescents. According to the press release, it will widen its ongoing Phase 2a trial to include adolescents ages 12 to 17. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial had begun in September last year. It was primarily designed to assess the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of single-dose and two-dose regimens of the vaccine candidate in healthy adults aged 18 to 55 years and elderly individuals aged 65 years and above. It will also analyze possible vaccination schedules at one, two, and three-month intervals in two-dose vaccine regimens. The COVID-19 vaccine candidate will initially be tested in a small number of adolescents. Following the initial data review in this Phase 2a trial, the study will be expanded to a larger group of younger adolescents. J&J's move comes after Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE), and BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX)COVID-19 vaccine showed to be 100% effective in children ages 12 to 15. That shot is authorized in people 16 and older. In March, Pfizer - BioNTech dosed the first healthy children in a global Phase 1/2/3 seamless study to further evaluate its COVID-19 vaccine in children six months to 11 years of age. In mid-March, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) dosed the first participant in the Phase 2/3 study (KidCOVE study) of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in children ages six months to less than 12 years. Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.44% at $163.55 in the market trading session on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCidara Therapeutics Stock Rises After Collaboration Agreement Janssen For Influenza CandidatesEmergent BioSolutions' Plasma-Based Therapy Candidate Flunks COVID-19 Study; HHS Increases Task Order By M© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Iran sets new record for virus infections amid holiday surge

    Iran shattered its daily record for new infections for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as cases soared to 20,954, a worrisome trend after more than a year of the country battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East. Iran's severe surge triggered new movement restrictions in major cities Wednesday following a two-week public holiday for Nowruz, the Persian New Year, which drove millions to travel to the Caspian coast and other popular vacation spots, pack markets to shop for new clothes and toys and congregate in homes for parties in defiance of government health guidelines.

  • Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction, seeks new trial

    Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday asked a New York state appeals court to throw out his conviction for sexual assault and rape and grant a new trial, saying the trial judge made several errors that denied him an impartial jury. Weinstein, 69, was sentenced in March 2020 by Justice James Burke of Manhattan criminal court to 23 years in prison for assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.