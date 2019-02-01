Did Bitcoin’s Q4 2018 Price Performance Prove It’s Not Digital Gold? Think Again

Writing for Market Watch Tuesday, Aaron Hankin asserts that Bitcoin’s price plunge along with the NASDAQ and other equities benchmarks in Q4 2018 proves Bitcoin is more like a tech stock than digital gold as some Bitcoin proponents have characterized it.

Typically when soft assets like stocks and bonds are in free fall, investors’ money flees into hard assets like precious metals for shelter from the market turbulence.

That’s exactly what happened with gold in Q4 2018. As Wall Street crashed and burned, the spot price of gold was buoyed by investors looking for relief from the hemorrhaging.

If Bitcoin is like a digital version of gold as many of its most high-profile proponents (like the Winklevoss brothers or Peter Thiel) have suggested, then it stands to reason, Hankin argues, that the same thing should have happened to the price of Bitcoin last quarter.

Read the full story on CCN.com.