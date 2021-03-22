Op-Ed: The question every Asian American hates to be asked: 'Where are you from?'

Kurt Bardella
·4 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 22: Asian community members hold signs calling for hate to stop at news conference organized to take a unified stand opposing hate crimes against members of the Asian Pacific Islander community on Monday, March 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Community members protest against anti-Asian hate at a news conference in Los Angeles Monday. (Los Angeles Times)

If you are Asian in America, you have gone through life being asked the seemingly harmless question, “Where are you from?”

News flash, it’s not harmless.

I promise you, every member of the Asian American community cringes inside when they are asked that question.

I’m sure people asking don’t think of it as an expression of racism or bias. They don’t’ mean it to be. They’re just curious. They’ve undoubtedly repeated this thoughtless exercise numerous times. They’ve likely received a polite and succinct answer that would not set off any internal alarm bells.

I can tell you firsthand that by now, I've gotten my answer down to a succinct 30 seconds. It’s like an automatic reflex and frankly, it’s just easier than expending the energy required to explain why it’s a demonstration of passive racism to ask me in the first place. In choosing avoidance over confrontation, I realize now that I have inadvertently contributed to the “model minority” stereotype by holding my tongue.

For the first time in my life, a conversation about racism against Asian Americans is taking shape at the national level. The #StopAsianHate movement has come in response to a dramatic surge of violence and hate crimes targeting Asians, fueled by the racism and rhetoric of Donald Trump and his supporters in the Republican Party. And in this crisis, Asian Americans are coming forward to share stories of bigotry and stereotypes that have shaped their lives.

When I asked a group of Asian American journalists how many times they’ve been asked, “where are you from,” their responses mirrored my own experience.

Suzanne Kim, an associate producer at CBS, replied half-jokingly, “Nine-hundred times (give or take another 100 or so)” and if you’re Korean, you get the follow-up, “Are you from North Korea?” As someone who was born in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, I can tell you firsthand that this is 100% accurate.

Stacy Chen, a producer at ABC shared with me, “I’ve been asked, ‘But where are you from?’ more times than I can count. Every time someone asks me where I’m from, I’d say L.A. first and then they’d look at me and ask again, ‘OK, but where are you from?’ I don’t get personally offended, but it kind of just makes me feel perpetually foreign.”

The questions get even more awkward when your first name is German (Kurt), your last name is Italian (Bardella), and you’re adopted.

My good friend Katie Phang, a MSNBC legal analyst, told me in her trademark blunt candor, “ALL of the time and for us Koreans, the follow-up question is always, ‘Are you Communist?’ And how many times someone said, ‘You look just like a China doll!’” That also reflects the objectification and sexualization of Asian women that is at the heart of the killings in Atlanta.

CNN’s senior national correspondent Kyung Lah added, “Try never telling them where you’re from. It’s my conversation sport with people because I’ve really been over it for a while now. Where are you from? Chicago. Where are you really from? The NW suburbs. Where are your parents from? They live in Orange County.”

This is the same progression of questions all of us who look Asian have dealt with for our entire lives.

If you’re white in America and your name is Joe, Kevin, Karen or Jennifer, when you meet someone for the first time, you aren’t asked, “Where are you from?” or “Where is your family from?” When you’re Asian American, it’s routine.

Why is it that within 60 seconds of meeting me for the first time, some feel that they must know my life story and family history? Why does it even matter?

Many of you reading this might be thinking, “I’ve done this” or “I was genuinely curious where you were from.” That might be true. But ask yourself if you’ve felt this way about the countless white people whose paths you’ve crossed. Have you had the same impulse to ask them those questions within 30 seconds of meeting them?

If you still don’t get it, think back to a moment in 2018 when a career intelligence analyst briefed Trump in the Oval Office. After the briefing, according to officials, he asked her, “Where are you from?” and where “your people” are from. He referred to her as the “pretty Korean lady” and wondered why she wasn’t negotiating with North Korea on his administration’s behalf.

Do you see how marginalizing and offensive this kind of interaction can be? When ignorance and obliviousness converge, this is what happens. The next time you meet someone who looks Asian and you feel compelled to ask the question, just don’t.

Kurt Bardella, a Korean American, is a contributing writer to Opinion. He was the spokesperson and senior advisor for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee from 2009 to 2013. @KurtBardella

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Action urged against Asian American hate crimes

    State and local leaders in San Francisco and Seattle are condemning anti-Asian hate and violence amid recent attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in their communities and across the nation. (March 22)

  • How U.S.-China tensions can fuel anti-Asian racism

    Inflammatory rhetoric about China can exacerbate the sense that Asian Americans are "racialized outsiders," Russell Jeung, co-founder of the advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate, told Axios.The big picture: The U.S.-China relationship is at its lowest point in decades. Tensions between the two countries are reflected in U.S. policies and leaders' rhetoric that at times conflate Chinese people with China's government and can fuel anti-Asian racism in the U.S., Asian American advocates say.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."U.S.-China relations and our foreign policy translates into Asian American racial policy in the U.S.," Jeung says."We need to hold other governments accountable, but we need to express friendship and love for the people of a country," he says.Economic competition, Beijing's growing authoritarianism, the Chinese Communist Party's ongoing genocide against Uyghur Muslims, and concerns about surveillance by Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei have driven the U.S. and China apart.Driving the news: There's been a yearlong surge in hate crimes against Asian and Asian American communities in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, a white man shot and killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women, at spas in Atlanta, Georgia. It's the most deadly recent attack, and whether it was a hate crime is still under investigation. What's happening: Asian American advocates say the phrases "Chinese virus" and "kung flu," used by former President Trump and other officials, fueled racial targeting of Asian Americans as scapegoats for the pandemic. (The U.S. has a long history of falsely associating Chinese people as carriers of disease.)Pre-pandemic, Trump's frequent inflammatory language about China sometimes cast the entire country and its 1.4 billion people as an enemy, rarely drawing distinctions between the Chinese Communist Party, China the nation, Chinese companies, or Chinese people."When you see China, these are fierce people in terms of negotiation. They want to take your throat out, they want to cut you apart," Trump said on "Good Morning America" in 2015. What they're saying: "Asian Americans have long been excluded from American belonging and citizenship," says Jeung, who helped co-found Stop AAPI Hate early last year. The organization reported nearly 3,800 cases of anti-Asian incidents between March 2020 and February 2021."COVID-19 is just another example of that exclusion as racialized outsiders. Time and time again, we are told to 'go back home.' We are seen as outside threats, to be excluded," Jeung adds.Trump’s policies reflected that outsider conceptualization of Asians, Jeung says, by reducing immigrant visas, H1-B visas, and student visas for certain graduate students from China. Background: The first federal act to limit immigration was the Page Act of 1875, which prohibited Chinese women from entering the United States. That was soon followed by the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which banned Chinese laborers as well; it wasn't repealed until 1943. During World War II, the U.S. forced Japanese Americans into internment camps.During the Cold War, the U.S. government surveilled Chinese students and scientists in the United States.In 1982, amid rising concerns in the U.S. about economic competition with Japan, two white men beat Vincent Chin, a Chinese American man, to death in Detroit, believing he was Japanese. They served no jail time.What to watch: Democratic and Republican leaders must "take swift and decisive action to reject violence and hatred against Asian Americans," foreign affairs experts Caroline Chang, Anka Lee, and Johna Ohtagaki wrote in a recent article for Foreign Policy magazine. "They must differentiate between real concerns with the Chinese government and racially motivated hatred against Americans of Asian descent." Asian American lawmakers also asked the public to "please stop blurring that distinction" at a press conference Monday. Asian diasporas shouldn't have to fear violence that stems from rhetoric about a foreign government, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said.The bottom line: As tensions between the U.S. and China escalate, U.S. leaders face the challenge of how to talk about Beijing's authoritarian regime without putting Chinese and other Asian people at greater risk.Go deeper: The long history of racist attacks against Asian AmericansLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Letters to the Editor: Sorry off-roaders, you don't get to destroy Oceano Dunes because it's fun

    There are ways to enjoy sensitive beach habitats that do not involve destroying them with loud motors that pollute.

  • Biden administration expelled just 13% of migrant families in past week

    The Biden administration kept a Trump-era policy known as "Title 42" as a tool to quickly turn back adults and families who illegally cross the southern border— but new Department of Homeland Security data leaked to Axios shows in recent days it's hardly been used for families.Driving the news: The data shows an average of just 13% of nearly 13,000 family members attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border were returned to Mexico between March 14 and March 21 using the public health order, which essentially says the U.S. can close the border to nonessential travel because of the coronavirus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's a sign of how the administration is struggling to keep up with a migration surge, and has been recently hamstrung by Mexico's inability to take in more families the U.S. otherwise would expel.That doesn't mean the other 87% percent will remain in the U.S. indefinitely, but they will be allowed into the U.S. to go through immigration proceedings.It's too soon to say how many will be ultimately granted asylum or deported — and when. Proceedings can take years.What they're saying: Given fluctuating migration flows, "one week of statistics doesn’t reflect the full picture," a DHS spokesperson told Axios. "Our policy remains that families are expelled, and in situations where expulsion is not possible due to Mexico’s inability to receive the families, they are placed into removal proceedings.”White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the process of deporting those families sometimes "takes a minute to ensure there is proper transportation and steps in place to do that."Why it matters: Psaki said there are only "narrow, narrow circumstances in which families can't be expelled."But administration officials also say Mexico doesn't always have capacity to take in families sent there under Title 42 — especially when families include young children. A DHS official told Axios the U.S. is "working with our partners in Mexico to increase their capacity."Top Biden border officials met with Mexican officials on Monday to discuss solutions to the surge at the border.When Title 42 is not invoked, these migrants are tested for the coronavirus and quarantined if needed before being placed in removal proceedings, according to the DHS official and Psaki. Some are transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which recently signed a contract to provide hotel rooms for migrant families.Some are released at bus stops or local nongovernmental organizations.Border patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector are releasing some migrants without a court date. The big picture: The Biden administration has taken fire from both the right and the left over its use of Title 42. Progressives have decried the use of the order to expel families and adults, while conservatives have blamed the rising number of unaccompanied minors on the administration's choice not to use the order to return them to Mexico. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Backlash after Chicago school says four-year-old boy can’t wear braids

    As reported by Block Club Chicago, Hawkins’s day didn’t go as planned. The little boy’s mother was instead asked to take his braids out, saying that they violated the school’s policy which forbids students to wear braids, locs, and similar styles. In a Facebook post, Nelson shared her story, saying that the policy seemed to discriminate against its students of color, despite the fact that the school is predominantly Black.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why isn't the international community addressing the U.S. border crisis?

    The mass movement of people between nations is a global issue, not just one for the U.S. to solve when its borders are involved.

  • South Korean regions brush off outcry, mandate coronavirus testing for foreign workers

    Several South Korea provinces and cities continued to require coronavirus testing for foreign workers, despite a request from the national government that prompted Seoul to end its mandate amid international outcry. Last week the headquarters of the nation's pandemic control effort asked local governments to end mandatory testing for foreigners, and improve testing policies to eliminate discrimination or rights violations. The same day, Daegu, the fourth-largest city, with a population of 2.5 million, doubled down with a second order expanding the number of foreign workers that needed to be tested.

  • Editorial: Want to lower the number who are homeless? Prevent people from falling into homelessness

    Shelter and housing get people out of homelessness. But L.A. needs expansive programs to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place.

  • Disabled Man’s Car Set on Fire in Bay Area, Family Says It’s ‘Racially Motivated’

    The Redwood City Police Department is now investigating an incident involving a disabled Asian man after someone torched his car over the weekend. The man found his torched car in an alley behind 3752 Rolison Road at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to ABC7’s Dion Lim. The man had found a job at Safeway with the help of Ability Path, an organization that helps those with special needs and developmental disabilities.

  • Look at These Powerful Images of the Stop Asian Hate Rallies

    Over the weekend, thousands gathered in cities across the U.S. to Protest Violence Against Asian Americans From Esquire

  • Sandra Oh gives speech at Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh

    Killing Eve star appeared at event following spa massacre in Atlanta

  • China Is Investigating Heaps of Dead Pigs Along the Yellow River

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are investigating scores of dead pigs found along a section of the Yellow River, according to a state-backed media report, turning the spotlight back on food and water safety in the country.Dozens of pig carcasses were discovered in the Inner Mongolia section of the country’s second-longest river and some were rotting in the water, according to Banyuetan, a magazine run by state news agency Xinhua. Local authorities are investigating the source of the pigs and checking if they carried any disease, in addition to disinfecting the area. This isn’t the first time China has found dead pigs in its rivers. In 2013, thousands of dead pigs were discovered in Shanghai’s Huangpu river -- some of which were reported to be infected with porcine circovirus disease -- threatening the region’s water supply. A year later, authorities pulled more than 100 dead pigs from the Ganjiang River in Nanchang city.The latest discovery comes as China’s hog herd is recovering from the ravages of African swine fever. The disease broke out in the country in 2018 and destroyed almost half the hogs in the world’s largest pork producer. Concerns over food safety and rising costs of pork production have accelerated the closure of small pig farms in favor of larger, more efficient facilities.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ordinance would reimburse Chicago bars, restaurants for unused liquor license days

    A new ordinance proposed to the Chicago City Council would reimburse bars and restaurants for the days they could not use their liquor licenses due to the pandemic shutdown.

  • Social media's great misinformation clean-up act

    Social media giants have taken a number of steps to try to clear misinformation off their platforms, but those efforts aren't likely to appease furious lawmakers in both parties.What's happening: When they testify virtually before House lawmakers on Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will point to recent company policy changes to argue they're doing what they can to stem the tide of misinformation and extremism online.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: Policy changes are not the same thing as effective results."The performance that they've shown us to date is largely, much of it, unacceptable," Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who chairs the House Energy & Commerce consumer protection panel, said at an event Monday. "We are moving ahead with legislation and with regulation.... It's happening."Flashback: Democratic lawmakers have long been angry about misinformation on social platforms and have previously questioned the CEOs on the problem.The anger peaked again after pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, with lawmakers pointing to extremists organizing on Facebook groups, posting their indiscretions on Instagram Live and following former President Trump's tweets calling supporters to go to the Capitol.Shortly after, Twitter permanently suspended Trump, while Facebook and YouTube have suspended his account until further notice. Trump's appeal of the account suspension is currently before Facebook's oversight board.Conservative lawmakers have argued that platforms' decisions to suspend Trump and groups who support him are examples of censorship and political bias.Facebook outlined its work to deter misinformation in an op-ed Monday that noted that warning screens placed on false posts deter people from clicking 95% of the time.This month, Facebook expanded its restrictions on recommending civic and political groups to users around the world, after previously imposing the limits on recommending such groups in the U.S. Other changes include penalizing groups that break Facebook rules by not recommending them as often and warning users when they're about to join a group that violates Facebook's standards.In February, the company announced a crackdown on pandemic misinformation, saying it would bar the posting of debunked claims about vaccines.Twitter has suspended more than 150,000 accounts for sharing QAnon content since the Capitol attack, a spokesperson told Axios.The company also announced this month it will label tweets with potentially misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines, and introduce a strike system that can lead to permanent account suspension.Twitter is revisiting its policies on politicians and government officials, seeking public input on whether world leaders should be subject to the same rules as everyone else.YouTube said this month it has taken down more than 30,000 videos that made misleading or false claims about COVID-19 vaccines over the last six months.Parent company Google barred advertisers from running ads that referenced the 2020 election or topics related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.The other side: Facebook could have prevented about 10.1 billion estimated views on pages sharing misinformation if it had implemented certain algorithm and moderation policies in March 2020, according to a new study from progressive non-profit Avaaz.Prominent pages repeatedly sharing misinformation tripled views on Facebook from October 2019 to October 2020, the Avaaz researchers also found, along with evidence that the 100 most popular false or misleading stories on Facebook received about 162 million views.What's next: Lawmakers are prepared to introduce legislation to address the spread of misinformation and disinformation.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sandra Oh Delivers Powerful Speech at Stop Asian Hate Rally in Pittsburgh

    "I am proud to be Asian! I belong here!" the Grey's Anatomy alum expressed at a Stop Asian Hate Rally in Pittsburgh over the weekend. Read about her moving speech below.

  • The countdown is on: How to prep your lawn for spring in 5 simple steps

    The cold can wreak havoc on your lawn - but there’s nothing a little elbow grease and lots of TLC can’t do to help restore and repair your yard for spring.

  • Bailey: What’s the Difference Between 3 and 6 Feet When it Comes to COVID-19 Spread? Not So Much, New Summary of 130 Studies Shows

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed a significant hurdle for reopening schools with updated guidance for socially distancing students within schools. Under the new framework, students can be spaced at least 3 feet apart in elementary schools. Middle and high school students could be spaced at least 3 feet apart in communities with […]

  • Miami Beach residents and guests caught on causeways during Ocean Drive curfew chaos

    Pedestrians returned to Ocean Drive and traffic flowed to Miami Beach again Sunday morning after Saturday night’s state of emergency enforcement eventually emptied Ocean Drive and clogged the causeways.

  • Cancel culture critics call for more forgiveness, grace

    'Faith Nation' host Jenna Browder joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss calls for compassion as opposed to cancellation

  • Schools already testing students and staff for coronavirus say it's crucial to in-person class: 'It's worth it'

    President Biden is sending $10 billion for coronavirus testing to help reopen schools. But which tests are best? Screening programs vary.