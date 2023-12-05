Op/Ed: Farm Bill must include conservation measures to protect Hoosier land

Growing up in Indiana, each fall is a time when we gather with family and friends. It’s filled with hayrides, bonfires and good food. It's a season of gratitude and a time to reflect on the rewards of hard work and all we have to be thankful for. As a young Hoosier, harvest also reminds me of our agricultural heritage and the vital role of farmers in protecting our environment.

Our farmers don't just grow corn or soybeans. They steward our resources, managing nearly two-thirds of Indiana’s land. They are the backbone of our state’s economy, contributing roughly $35.1 billion. And as the seventh-largest agricultural exporter in the nation, our agricultural roots run deep.

Here in the “crossroad of America,” the issues in the Farm Bill are more than just policies or talking points. The Farm Bill impacts our farmers, land and economy. For example, voluntary conservation programs, funded by the Farm Bill’s Conservation Title, empower farmers to care for our environment as they have done for generations. This kind of incentivized conservation is a conservative approach to environmental stewardship that resonates with Hoosiers.

As a young conservative, I see the value of preserving these conservation programs. They acknowledge our agricultural heritage and its essential role in Indiana's future. These programs encourage sustainable farming practices like cover crops and crop rotation. They help safeguard our state and help secure our farmers’ livelihoods for generations.

Moreover, farmers widely embraced these programs, as evidenced by the 74% of farmers who support more funding for voluntary conservation programs. Additionally, almost 90% of Republicans in Indiana's 4th congressional district support these programs that encourage agricultural land conservation. Unfortunately, the existing programs cannot meet the demand. The programs can only support a third of farmers seeking to join. The current lack of capacity highlights the need for additional resources.

While today’s economy demands we prudently consider additional spending and fiscal responsibility, maintaining the $19.5 billion allocated by Congress to conservation programs is not wasteful spending from politicians in D.C. The conservation programs support the resilience of our farming communities and our environment. This funding is not a waste of resources; it's a strategic investment that echoes the values and goals of Hoosiers. The vast majority of voters in our congressional district, across party lines, support continued funding for these conservation programs.

This isn't a call to action from a radical environmentalist. It's a call from a fellow Hoosier to support the foundation of our community. A Farm Bill that preserves and enhances vital conservation programs will ensure that harvest season is not just a time of abundance but also a testament to our commitment to responsible land management. It's about empowering our farmers to continue their essential role as providers and caretakers of our resources.

We have much to be thankful for this harvest time, but we should also consider our responsibility to preserve our home and way of life. Hoosiers, young and old, support these programs that reflect our values and safeguard the legacy of Indiana's agriculture. Congress must work to pass a Farm Bill that preserves these conservation programs, which will ensure a prosperous future for our farmers and the preservation of our homeland.

Sam Overly is a fellow with the American Conservation Coalition Action (ACC Action). He is based in Lafayette, Indiana.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Op/Ed: Farm Bill can ensure a prosperous future for Hoosiers