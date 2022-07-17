Op-Ed: Fitzpatrick wants to up rare earth metal production

Southeastern Pennsylvania (and the rest of the state) is bracing for the projected impacts of a supercharged 2022 hurricane season and we don’t have to look far to see extreme weather in the United States. Austin and Houston both set daily heat records June 11 and five children have already died from being left in hot cars in Texas this year. At least two major roadways have buckled in Minnesota during more recent heat waves. This region can hopefully avoid the worst effects of extreme weather like fatalities, flooding and infrastructure damage, but one of the seemingly unavoidable effects of extreme heat is smog formation, a persistent and increasing problem. Increases in both renewable energy and natural gas use have primed the region to either significantly reduce air pollution or create another generation of fossil fuel-related industrial facilities.

Texas is leading the way in solar electricity generation, adding approximately 4.5 gigawatts of solar power to the grid since June 2021. The state witnessed record electricity demand June 12 caused by a crushing heat wave and solar power provided 27 gigawatts of the record 75 gigawatt demand. Days before record heat, a facility in Quintana, TX that produces 20% of the entire U.S.’s liquified natural gas (LNG) exports exploded and caught fire, decommissioning the facility until at least September. The rest of the country is also increasing renewable energy. After setting national records for electricity generated from natural gas in January, it’s now predicted that wind and solar capacities will set national electricity generation records this summer. Record LNG exports are actually raising domestic energy prices because of the expanded market. Plans were recently released for a new LNG export facility in Chester, already host to the nation’s largest waste incinerator and a large sewage incinerator with a planned expansion. Even domestically, increased gas drilling does not lead to cheaper energy. Texas and Pennsylvania are the #1 and #2 states, respectively, for both gas drilling and electricity production but both are firmly mediocre in terms of gas and electricity prices by state. Oddly, Pennsylvania exports more electricity than any other state, but at the retail level has the 15th most expensive electricity in the country.

Bucks County’s own Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick has introduced a bill to increase domestic production of rare earth metals that could potentially increase the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels. The Biden administration has also formed the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership that will hopefully bring wind turbine manufacturing back to Pennsylvania after its failed experiment with Gamesa to manufacture wind turbines in Falls Township. Gamesa sold its Bucks County property last year to Northpoint Development Inc., contributing to its planned warehouse/shipping hub in the former U.S. Steel site. Philadelphia and Bucks County are consistently the smoggiest regions in Pennsylvania, which could be made worse by several existing and proposed transportation terminals.

Asthma-causing ground-level-ozone (smog) is the most pervasive air pollutant in Southeast PA, and the country, and in addition to the tragic events in the South and Midwest caused by extreme heat, ozone itself is created by extreme heat. Other air pollutants like nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) literally bake into ozone when exposed to high temperatures.

The entire northeastern United States, including Pennsylvania and Northern Virginia is classified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as the “ozone transport region.” Pollution sources in this region are more strictly regulated, particularly smog-causing VOCs largely emitted from the gas industry.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency currently sees gas drilling as the biggest opportunity for VOC pollution reductions which will hopefully reduce smog across the region. This is particularly important because transportation pollution is almost impossible to regulate. In gas drilling, the pollutant and the product are the same and updated pressure-controlling technology would actually conserve gas. Currently, many gas drillers simply vent the product stream when pressure becomes too great at well sites and compressor stations. The EPA has proposed to require the use of electric or non-emitting pneumatic controllers at well sites which would keep more gas in the pipeline rather than emitting it to the atmosphere when pressure increases. The cost-benefit analysis of the final regulation will include increased profit for the gas industry when considering the cost of technology upgrades.

The fossil fuel industry and pollution reduction measures are increasingly controversial, but an upcoming EPA standard that would reduce air pollution while conserving gas should be a no-brainer as climate change increases and public health is under great threat.

Philadelphia resident Russell Zerbo is the advocacy coordinator for the Clean Air Council.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Op-Ed: Fitzpatrick wants to up rare earth metal production