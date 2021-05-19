Op-Ed: What can we do to help the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Stay out of it

Rob Eshman
·5 min read
A motorist holding a Palestine flag interacts with a pro Israel demonstrator during a protest outside the Federal Building against Palestine and in support of Israel, Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Ringo Chiu via AP)
The two sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict meet during a pro-Israel demonstration outside the Federal Building in Westwood on Sunday. (Ringo Chiu / Associated Press)

On Sunday night a new front opened up in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict: John Oliver’s mouth.

The comedian, whose commentary segments on his “Last Week Tonight” HBO series often out-report reporters, this time slammed Israel in its week-long battle against Hamas, the Islamic militant group that controls Gaza.

“Multiple children have been killed this week — eight in a single strike just yesterday — and the U.S. is heavily implicated here,” he said. "Lots is complicated here. But some things are pretty simple. One side is suffering much more."

Oliver, like other celebrities who have weighed in on the conflict, shot up the Twitter ranking, getting praise from the Israel-bashers, attracting major counter-rants from the pro-Israel crowd.

It’s all so … predictable. The hot war over there is fought as proxy war over here, with the pro-Israel and anti-Israel sides duking it out in the media, all over social media and in city streets, where demonstrations supporting either Israel or the Palestinians took place last week.

But the bloodless war here hasn’t stopped the bloody war there; if anything, it inflames both sides. Israelis and Palestinians rush once more into the fray, validated by the armchair warriors, flag-wavers, pundits and professional boosters.

But what if we on this side of the globe just ... stopped?

Pollyanna-ish as it sounds, what if Americans didn’t take sides, or at least not either of the sides in this conflict? What if the reflexively pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel camps in the U.S. focused all their rhetoric, political action and funds on reconciliation and justice, instead of on assigning blame, scoring points, expressing outrage? They would still criticize their opponents, but they would criticize their own sides too, for any actions or words that hurt the larger aims of reconciliation, no matter the source.

Instead what we have is a kind of Palestinian-Israel Partisan Industrial Complex — groups that promote a one-sided take on the conflict, pundits who’ve planted a flag, politicians who mouth platitudes, social media armies that substitute memes for understanding, and then there's the rest of us, whipsawed among the absolutists.

Meanwhile the Israelis and Palestinians go on fighting: three horrific conflagrations with hundreds of innocents dead, just in the last two decades.

“There are no winners in this escalation,” Muhammad Shehada, a Gaza-born journalist and activist, wrote in the Forward, “and civilians are certainly the ultimate bearers of the heaviest price.”

The best way for those of us in America to help these civilians is to change the object of our obsession. Instead of waving the flag for our respective sides, we need to ask ourselves, as Americans, this question: What can be done to advance the cause of reconciliation, and who is doing it? What actions destroy a just settlement, and who must put an end to those actions?

The more I pay attention to this conflict, the more I’m drawn to those voices who challenge the all-or-nothing party line of their own sides. In 2014 for instance, the Palestinian delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Ibrahim Khreisheh, told an interviewer on Palestinian Authority TV, in Arabic, that Hamas’ rocket fire from Gaza is a crime against humanity.

It’s a truth Hamas needs to hear from all those who care about Palestinians — and anyone who cares about Israel, like me, must care deeply about the fate of the Palestinians, as their fates are intertwined. Fighting clear Israeli injustices with missiles is destroying Gaza. There is no country on Earth that would not fight back relentlessly against its own bombardment, as Israel does.

On the Israeli side, it was former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who similarly broke through Israel’s, and much of American Jewry’s, complacency when he told a TV interviewer in 1998 that if he were a young Palestinian, “at some stage I would have entered one of the terror organizations and have fought from there, and later certainly have tried to influence from within the political system.”

John Oliver scored cocktail party points Sunday night; these two men changed the conversation.

We here in America are wasting our time and money on partisanship when we should be focused on the many voices of reconciliation on both sides, such as Palestinian activist Abu Awwad, devoted to the nonviolent resistance against Israeli occupation; the Combatants for Peace, former Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants joined together to end occupation and achieve reconciliation; and Palestinian activist Lama Abuarqoub, of Women Wage Peace, who told a reporter last week that despite the violence, Israelis and Palestinians have no choice but to reconcile in the land they share.

I understand the impulse to take one side — that’s the essence of a tribal conflict and we easily fall into tribes. But we are surely capable of questioning whether taking sides alone, in the long run, helps achieve an end to the violence.

American Jews need to find a way to support Israel without being enablers of its most self-defeating policies. Our rabbis, who demonstrate great moral clarity when Hamas starts firing rockets, need to do so also in the so-called quiet times, when Israeli policies box Palestinians into an inhumane status quo.

And the anti-Israeli voices need to find a way to help Palestinians that doesn’t involve giving Hamas carte blanche to oppress Palestinian dissent, squander another generation on war, and fire at, and kill, Israeli civilians.

Israelis and Palestinians don’t need us to fight their battles, they need us to fight for their battles to end.

Rob Eshman is national editor of the Forward.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

  • Analysis: Conflicts with Palestinians rarely leave a scratch on Israel's markets

    Israeli-Palestinian conflicts rarely cause lasting damage to Israel's markets, history shows, because investors both direct and indirect appear more interested in a resilient economy - and one currently bulging with tech money. Nights of rocket attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip and by the militants on Israeli towns, combined with a dip in global markets last week, did give Israel's shekel and stock market their worst week since March, but the falls have already been largely recouped. Israel's economy is a stark contrast to Gaza, where the U.N. development agency UNCTAD estimated in November https://unctad.org/news/israeli-occupation-cost-gaza-167-billion-past-decade-unctad-estimates that 56% of the population of 2 million people lived below the poverty line in 2017 after a decade of conflicts, and of restrictions on trade and movement that Israel says have been necessary to protect it from the Hamas militants who rule the Strip.

  • Arab Americans in Michigan protest Biden’s visit over US support for Israel

    President Joe Biden visited a Ford electric vehicle facility in Dearborn, Michigan following a week of protests in the city against US support for Israel’s military strikes in Jerusalem and Gaza. Dearborn is 47 per cent Arab American with one of the largest Muslim populations in the US. On Tuesday, as the president toured the facility to promote his infrastructure agenda, Arab American groups held three protests across the city to demonstrate against Israel’s actions in Gaza and the forced removal of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem.

  • Lebanese acting FM steps down over remarks on Gulf Arabs, IS

    Lebanon’s acting foreign minister stepped down on Wednesday amid a diplomatic row with Gulf Arab countries after he suggested in a TV interview this week that they had provided backing to extremists, helping the rise of the Islamic State group. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait summoned Lebanese ambassadors in their capitals to protest Charbel Wehbe's remarks during an interview with Alhurra news channel. In the interview late Monday, Wehbe said that “friendship and brotherhood countries” brought Islamic State militants to Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

  • LAPD Investigates Possible Anti-Jewish Hate Crime Outside Beverly Grove Restaurant Amid Violence in Middle East

    The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating whether an attack on diners that occurred outside a Beverly Grove sushi restaurant Tuesday night was an anti-Jewish hate crime. The attack occurred as Israel conducts airstrikes against Palestinian targets in the Gaza Strip. CBS LA obtained cell phone footage of the attack, which happened around 10 pm at Sushi Fumi. The news report noted that the suspects were described as white men in all black who waved “pro-Palestinian” flags and shouted slurs at Jewish diners. A brawl then ensued, with one man seen picking up a stanchion and waving it at a group of masked men. The suspects later fled in a vehicle. LAPD told CBS LA no arrests were made and no major injuries reported. The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment Wednesday morning. The Beverly Grove neighborhood is located just north of the popular Beverly Center shopping center. It’s adjacent to the Fairfax District, the center of the Jewish community in Los Angeles. Nearby Beverly Hills and La Brea areas are also Jewish enclaves with many residents, businesses and synagogues. A non-Jewish man present said he was physically attacked and pepper sprayed when he tried to intervene. He also said he went to the hospital as a result. Tensions are high following continued attacks in Gaza. The ongoing violence in the Middle East has, of course, made American headlines and piqued tensions here, too. An Israeli airstrike on Saturday completely destroyed a 12-story building in Gaza City that housed the Qatar-owned TV news network Al-Jazeera, the Associated Press and other media outlets. The strike came roughly an hour after the military ordered the building’s evacuation, according to the AP — and reflected a new escalation in violence as Israel mounted its sixth straight day of bombings in the Gaza Strip. There have been many protests worldwide denouncing the bombings, including a march in Los Angeles earlier Tuesday led by Palestinian youth. Lawrence Yee contributed to this report. Read original story LAPD Investigates Possible Anti-Jewish Hate Crime Outside Beverly Grove Restaurant Amid Violence in Middle East At TheWrap

  • Hamas lays down its terms as calls for a ceasefire get louder

    Almost 220 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed since the violence erupted, but calls for a ceasefire are getting louder.

  • World powers urge truce as Israel-Palestinian conflict rages

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull during which the U.N. sent a small fuel convoy into the enclave, where it says 52,000 people are now displaced. Israeli leaders said they were pressing on with an offensive to destroy the capabilities of the armed factions Hamas and Islamic Jihad, amid calls by the United States and other world powers for an end to the conflict. Two Thai workers were killed and seven people were wounded in a rocket strike on an Israeli farm just over the Gaza border, police said.

  • Hamas official predicts ceasefire soon but Israel-Gaza fight goes on

    A senior Hamas official predicted a ceasefire within days even as Israel and Gaza militants pursued their cross-border attacks into an 11th day on Thursday with Israeli warplanes carrying out new air strikes and Palestinians firing more rockets. U.S. President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a "de-escalation" on Wednesday on the path to a ceasefire.

  • Analysis: From Gaza to peace with Palestinians, Israel has no long-term strategy

    Many are still scrambling to understand how we got to this point in the Gaza conflict, to process the scope of violence and pinpoint the triggers that sparked it. But what is already painfully clear is that even when the current warfare subsides, the endgame will remain elusive and while civilians lose their lives, the fundamental problems will still remain and the conflict will only deepen. Israeli top political and military brass insist that the goal of the current offensive in Gaza is to achieve “long-term quiet,” as Benny Gantz, the defence minister, put it.