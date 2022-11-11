Op/Ed: Holcomb touts Indiana's 'results-oriented' energy transition during UN COP27

Today’s electricity landscape in the Hoosier State is far different than it was 10 years ago. The way we produce, distribute and consume energy, particularly electricity, is changing in profound ways. That change continues to accelerate. Hoosiers are at the forefront of this transition, building the emerging technologies of our energy economy.

This week, Gov. Eric Holcomb will highlight Indiana’s impact on a global level at the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27), demonstrating how our results-oriented approach to the energy transition is already delivering strong outcomes for the state.

To understand the scope and impact of this transition, we must first understand our past and evaluate our current landscape.

The energy transition has been occurring for more than a decade, with Indiana’s utilities phasing out older generation resources and replacing them with a diverse mix of cost-effective and cleaner resources. A recent report from the American Clean Power Association shows that Indiana is ranked third in the country for solar capacity in development with 6,325 MW, much of which is planned to be in-service by 2025. This amount will accompany the roughly 3,400 MW of wind operating in Indiana, which provides approximately 7% of Indiana’s total electric generation.

Through the work of the 21st Century Energy Policy Development Task Force, the state is on a pathway to managing the energy transition responsibly through the establishment of five key pillars, ensuring the state’s policy and regulatory frameworks can accommodate innovative technologies, while maintaining the reliability and affordability of our electric service that Hoosiers rely on every day. This is being done through the development of a diverse portfolio of electric generation resources that leverage the strengths each resource can offer and help offset inherent weaknesses. The Indiana Office of Energy Development stands ready to assist policymakers in implementing some of those findings and recommendations moving forward.

As we look toward the not-so-distant future, Indiana is exploring cutting-edge technologies that have the potential to profoundly change our energy ecosystem, ensuring we thoughtfully integrate these technologies into the system without disruption.

The Electric Vehicle Product Commission is exploring technological and workforce development opportunities over the next four years to ensure Indiana is prepared for the future of electric vehicle and battery manufacturing. The commission issued its first annual report in September. Companies have announced they are investing more than $10 billion in electric vehicle production in Indiana, proving that Hoosiers are poised to build the energy and electric mobility future.

In April, Purdue University and Duke Energy announced a joint exploration into the feasibility of using advanced nuclear energy to meet the West Lafayette campus community’s long-term energy needs as well as provide power to Indiana’s electric grid. Home to one of the nation’s top nuclear engineering programs and a national leader in energy innovation, Purdue and its experts are combining expertise with Duke Energy, the largest regulated nuclear operator in the nation, to explore a path to a carbon-free future.

And just this fall, Gov. Holcomb joined our fellow Midwest states in developing a robust hydrogen ecosystem across the Midwest, and Indiana is exploring opportunities to capitalize on this emerging technology through the establishment of a hydrogen hub anchored in Northwest Indiana. The Office of Energy Development is proud to serve as the state’s representative in these discussions with our neighboring states as we explore our hydrogen capabilities and potential.

Indiana’s strategic energy approach will continue to deliver results over the long-term energy transition and improve the lives of Hoosiers in the years to come.

Ryan Hadley is the executive director of the Indiana Office of Energy Development and serves as Indiana’s chief energy officer. The Office of Energy Development was established to shepherd energy planning and policy development for Indiana.

