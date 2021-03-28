Op-Ed: My Hong Kong is now a paradise lost

·5 min read
Kent Wong overlooks Hong Kong bay in 1974. Wong is the author of the forthcoming memoir, &quot;Swimming to Freedom: My Escape From China and the Cultural Revolution.&quot; (Courtesy of Kent Wong)
Kent Wong at Victoria Peak overlooking Hong Kong's harbor in 1975. (Courtesy of Kent Wong)

Over the past year, China’s suffocation of Hong Kong’s independence, including the recent charges against 47 activists and the rewriting of election rules, has stabbed at my heart, because for me and thousands of other Chinese, Hong Kong is more than a city. It’s a beacon.

When I was a young man in the 1970s, during the Chinese Cultural Revolution and China’s darkest years under Mao, I joined hundreds of thousands of desperate Chinese willing to risk our lives to get to freedom. Between late spring and early fall and in the night, we crossed the mountains to reach the sea, and from there, we would swim across the water, as far as six miles depending on the route, to reach Hong Kong.

On my first attempt in 1972, I was caught on the coast by People’s Liberation Army soldiers. A year later, I was caught by Chinese fishermen near Hong Kong after I had struggled for eight hours in the rough sea. Choking on seawater, I thought of death, but I kept reminding myself, “I must reach Hong Kong, for my mother, father and myself!”

Thousands of freedom swimmers died in the water; three of them were my friends. When I finally stepped on the soil of Hong Kong on my third attempt, I believed I had reached paradise.

At that time, Hong Kong was everything that China was not: dazzling neon lights, morning crowds of neatly dressed businesspeople threading through jampacked skyscrapers, and bustling cinemas that played discounted Hollywood movies at midnight. Hong Kongers proudly proclaimed: “Hong Kong never sleeps!” My heart cheered: “Hong Kong is the pearl of the Orient!”

My father was working in Taiwan’s customs office in Hong Kong when Mao took over China in 1949. In 1950, he joined a patriotic insurrection in his office and took our family to China to help the newly formed People’s Republic.

Later he was denounced and punished as a “capitalist rightist” during Mao’s “Great Leap Forward” campaign. Because of him, I was called a “little bastard” during the Cultural Revolution and sent to a primitive village to be reeducated by peasants. After three years of harsh labor and witnessing the public executions of a group of “counterrevolutionaries,” I decided to escape to Hong Kong — the promised land for me and thousands like me.

Though I have traveled to many places around the world in the decades since, only Hong Kong evokes an indescribable longing to return whenever I leave. But now, even as an American citizen, I dare not visit Hong Kong again.

In 1950, China “peacefully liberated” Tibet by armed invasion. In 1989, the world witnessed the image of a young man, alone, blocking the tanks during Tiananmen Square massacre. Today, 140 countries have joined China’s Belt and Road initiative, which runs through Xinjiang, the province of the Uyghurs. Yet only 39 countries have condemned the genocide of the Uyghurs by the Chinese Communist Party.

China has won. It will keep winning against the democracies of the world by using its soft power — a hard-working and still cheap labor force and rising consumer-purchasing power — and hard power, as well as a global network of hardcore Chinese nationalists and internet vigilantes who support and defend its every action.

China’s growing dominance should frighten every democracy, even our own. Now that the most ambitious and dictatorial leader since Mao is in place, who will be Beijing’s next target? If it is not Taiwan, who else? And after Taiwan, will China, with all its economic power, become a truly global empire?

And what about Hong Kong?

Hong Kong’s students are idealistic, positive and full of life. Hong Kong’s residents filled the streets to demand change, to protest history textbooks that the Chinese Communist Party use to spread propaganda and to support Hong Kong’s Basic Law, which was supposed to protect Hong Kong’s autonomy until 2047 but has been severely undermined by the Chinese Communist Party.

I’ve made many trips to Hong Kong after I left for America in 1975. I was there in 2014 during the students’ Umbrella Movement. They were protesting the Chinese Community Party’s prescreening of the candidates for the chief executive of Hong Kong, which is not in the Basic Law. It was a strange political scene. Students used umbrellas not for the unpredictable subtropical rains but to shield themselves from the police’s tear gas. They set up tents on the main streets in the Central, the business district, to get the attention of the public.

Life outside the Central seemed as normal as it could be. I talked to multiple small shop owners, some inside the Central, and was surprised by the almost uniform support for the students, and not a single voice of direct criticism.

One taxi driver said about the student crowds, “It’s fine. I just drive around the occupied area, no big deal.” He added, “A free election would never yield a chief executive appointed by China!” I responded, “This will end very badly.”

I had planned to visit Hong Kong after the pandemic, but that seems impossible with darkness falling on that city. My heart now cries, “Hong Kong, once my paradise, is forever lost!”

Kent Wong is the author of the forthcoming memoir, “Swimming to Freedom: My Escape From China and the Cultural Revolution.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Citigroup to hire up to 1,700 people as it expands operations in Hong Kong with an eye on Greater Bay Area opportunities

    The American bank plans to make the hires across its business, filling most of the positions this year, according to Angel Ng Yin-yee, the CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Citi also plans to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent as it expands its digital offerings, she said. "The bulk of it will be our frontline people," Ng said. "We're also cautious we need to have the right product development, digital channel development people and compliance people, so we are also ramping up the middle office and the back office." Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. In 2020, the bank's consumer business in Hong Kong recorded a 44 per cent increase in net new money, with credit card and new bank account clients utilising digital channels at a much higher rate than before against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Ng said. "When people cannot travel and they cannot do other things, they have their mind on wealth management, on how I am going to get better in terms of managing my finances," Ng said. "We actually saw quite a good level of client activity in both the consumer side and the institutional side." On the investment banking side, the lender helped clients raise about US$40 billion in equity and debt deals in Hong Kong last year. Citi's move to expand its Hong Kong operations comes as other lenders are also hiring in the region in anticipation of a continued "homecoming" of US-listed Chinese firms seeking secondary listings in Hong Kong and opportunities to serve the mainland's wealthy as China further opens its financial markets. Credit Suisse plans to triple its headcount in China over the next three years as it moves to take full control of its mainland securities joint venture and further expand its business in China, its CEO Thomas Gottstein said at the China Development Forum on March 20. Angel Ng Yin-yee, CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen alt=Angel Ng Yin-yee, CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen> Even as banks increase their presence on the ground in the mainland, Hong Kong will remain an important international financial centre as China - and its rising affluence - continues to open up to the rest of the world, Ng said. "The talent pool in Hong Kong is built over a long period of time," Ng said. "Not just having bodies, but having the knowledge and the expertise we have in the financial industry. That gives us the confidence as well to be continuously navigating through all of the opportunity, as well as the risk." "This is a very creative infrastructure. It's very innovative. Nobody has tried it before," Ng said. "I don't think it will be a 'Big Bang' opportunity to start with. It will be a pilot. It will be slow. It will be gradual. I think it opens us up into a bigger market - talking about multiples of what we have in Hong Kong - in the coming years." In recent weeks, some members of the financial community have pushed back over Hong Kong's aggressive efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, saying three-week mandatory quarantines for returnees to the city and other measures could threaten the city's standing. Ng said the aggressive approach is a "necessary evil" to protect the city's people. "Our competitive advantage is talent, even in the financial industry," she said. If we are not able to protect the health and well-being of the talent, that is also dampening the efficiency and the effectiveness of the financial system. I think we need to have a balance. We still need to put the health and the well-being of the people and of the city as the first priority." That said, Ng said relaxing the quarantine period somewhat would further interaction with clients outside the city, as well as help with relocation by expatriate hires and visits by overseas bank executives. At the same time, Citi is adjusting to the new way of working post-Covid after the company's bankers have spent months working from home or on marathon 12- to 14-hour video calls marketing a slew of initial public offerings to international investors. Jane Fraser, Citi's new CEO, said in a memo last week that the bank would adopt a new hybrid working system, where many employees would typically spend three days a week in the office and two at home. Fraser also encouraged employees to avoid scheduling meetings outside traditional working hours and to adopt "Zoom-free Fridays" where video conferences are discouraged. Citigroup is planning to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam alt=Citigroup is planning to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam> "Our staff are telling us they have Zoom fatigue," Ng said. "It is easier right now for us to have back-to-back meeting because you don't even have to walk. You just press a button and you jump from one to another. It's non-stop. Therefore, we have dedicated a lot of our mind into how to help our staff in terms of wellness." That ranges from physical wellness concerns amid the pandemic to pressure employees have experienced from working at home for months, with their spouse and children in tow, Ng said. For example, Citi is giving all of its staff an extra day of leave in May to unplug and reset and preparing a programme to provide home testing kits for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to its frontline staff in Hong Kong. "Obviously, there are some things that we cannot avoid because we are a multinational company. Often myself, I have calls with New York and EMEA," Ng said. "Because we are putting it on paper, on email, our staff will feel secured that they are empowered to make the right decision and say no." This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Police in Belarus capital arrest more than 100 protesters

    Police in the capital of Belarus arrested more than 100 people who assembled for a protest march Saturday to call for the resignation of the country's authoritarian president. The planned event in Minsk indicated that supporters of the political opposition seek to revive the wave of mass protests that gripped Belarus for months last year but were dormant during the winter. Protests broke out in August after a disputed election that gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

  • U.S. seeks input on licensing rules for information tech security

    The Biden administration said Friday it wants new public input on establishing licensing or other procedures to help companies comply with a sweeping new rule targeting Chinese technology firms. On Monday, the U.S. Commerce Department allowed a regulation issued under then President Donald Trump in January to take effect over objections from U.S. business groups. The regulation said Commerce would adopt licensing or other pre-clearance procedures by May 19.

  • In China, three-quarters of divorces are filed by women. A new law intervenes.

    Chinese feminist and writer Xiao Meili said a new law limited women's rights to seek a separation. "Divorce should be permitted if one person wants it."

  • COVID-19 in Canada: Current measures 'insufficient' to stop spread, new modelling data shows

    Dr. Theresa Tam says that jurisdictions around Canada need more public health measures as we enter another critical stage of the COVID-19 epidemic.

  • Belarus disqualified from Eurovision 2021 over ‘political’ song lyrics

    Song was deemed too political amid fears it could bring the competition ‘into disrepute’

  • Violent crackdown in Myanmar's Kachin state capital

    Security forces shoot at protesters in the capital of Myanmar's Kachin State, Myitkyina, as protesters throw Molotov cocktails at them. Myanmar's security forces have killed nearly 90 people across the country according to a local monitoring group on the same day as the junta celebrates Armed Forces Day with a parade in Naypyidaw.

  • China’s Climate Realpolitik

    When Xi Jinping pledged to the United Nations last September that China would be carbon neutral by 2060, credulous Western media outlets and climate commentators seized an opportunity to level criticism at emissions policies in the United States. China was taking the initiative and filling a leadership vacuum, they asserted. The New York Times called the announcement “a tectonic shift,” writing that China was “pledging to lead by example, setting itself goals befitting a country that aspires to be a superpower.” Vox approvingly described China as “becom[ing] more active in international institutions long dominated by Western countries.” It was “us[ing] climate as a way to upstage the U.S.” But with its March release of a new five-year plan (FYP), the 14th in its history, China has embarrassed its climate cheerleaders in the West. Beijing’s plan institutes no carbon cap, no coal phase-out, and no roadmap by which it will execute upon Xi’s words. Despite the carbon-neutral-by-2060 pledge, the FYP emphasizes the importance of coal to China’s continued development, not the emissions that come with its use. What the 14th FYP Includes While publication of specific sector and provincial plans will follow the national document later in the year, the product that emerged from the annual political confab in the capital dashes the thinly veiled hopes of some in the West that China’s authoritarian model will deliver us from the evil of climate change. Among the 20 “main indicators of economic and social development” the FYP sets, only four pertain to energy and climate. Two indicators — each deemed “binding,” as opposed to the looser “indicative” categorization given to other indicators — suggest that serious action will be taken, but they look less meaningful upon closer inspection. Those indicators are that China will reduce its energy consumption per unit of GDP by 13.5 percent and that it will reduce its carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 18 percent in the five-year period. Hitting these indicators would, in fact, only continue China’s existing growth trends, which have seen China’s carbon emissions per unit of GDP, also known as carbon intensity, fall as its economy diversifies and becomes less centered upon heavy industry. China’s carbon intensity fell by nearly 19 percent from 2015 to 2020, so the new goal represents a slackening in the rate of change, not an acceleration. And by stipulating that the reductions need only be relative to GDP, China leaves itself unconstrained in absolute terms. Analysis by Lauri Myllyvirta of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air shows that even if it achieves these indicators, China’s carbon emissions will continue to climb through the period of the FYP. In the United States, by contrast, both carbon intensity and absolute emissions are on long-term downward trends. The remaining main indicators pertaining to energy and climate are that China has set a minimum annual threshold for general energy production and that it will increase its forest coverage from 23.4 percent to 24.1 percent, which, among other benefits, will help draw carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. What the 14th FYP Omits While the FYP proposes to reduce China’s share of total energy consumption from fossil fuels from 84 percent to around 80 percent by 2025, it includes no specific goal for shrinking the percentage that coal contributes to its total energy use. That number currently stands at more than 57 percent, whereas the United States uses coal for 11 percent of its total energy. China, in no uncertain terms, runs on coal. The People’s Republic is both the world’s biggest producer and biggest consumer of the black sedimentary rock, with a staggering two-thirds of its electricity coming from the resource. According to data aggregated by David Sandalow of the Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy, China accounts for more than half the world’s coal consumption and generates one-fifth of the world’s total carbon emissions through its use of coal alone. With coal at the heart of its economy, it should come as no surprise that China is the world’s biggest emitter, pumping more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in 2019 (28 percent of the global total) than the United States (14 percent) and the 27 member states of the European Union (8 percent) combined. The 14th FYP indicates the status quo will not change in the near term. Since lifting a ban on new coal power plants in 2018, China has gone on a building spree. A February 2021 paper from Global Energy Monitor reports that China has approximately 250 gigawatts of new coal-fired generating capacity permitted or under construction. That additional increment exceeds the entire coal fleet the United States has in operation and it will come on top of China’s existing 1,095 gigawatts of coal capacity. China emphasizes that its new plants are of the more efficient supercritical and ultra-supercritical varieties, but even if every Chinese plant were to emit 35 percent less carbon dioxide than an American counterpart per unit of energy, as coal backers claim is possible of the new technology, the total emissions would still swamp the reductions taking place elsewhere in the world. Interestingly, none of these facts contradicts China’s Paris climate agreement nationally determined contribution (NDC). An NDC essentially sets out what a country is doing to combat climate change and China’s has two main components: a carbon intensity target (which, for the reasons given above, is extraneous) and a commitment to reach an emissions peak no later than 2030. The NDC and the new FYP give China the flexibility to continue using low-cost coal electricity to expand its economic output and, one could argue, give it an incentive to increase emissions in absolute terms all the way up to its NDC deadline of 2030. According to the Paris agreement watchdog group Climate Action Tracker, China could emit 30 percent more carbon dioxide in 2030 than it did in 2015 and still meet its Paris targets. The 14th FYP makes this scenario more probable. “In terms of the climate, initial indications from China’s 14th Five Year Plan are underwhelming,” said Swithin Lui, Climate Action Tracker’s China lead, “and shows little sign of a concerted switch away from a future coal lock-in.” Klimarealpolitik What Western media outlets and climate commentators have been confronted with this month is what we might call klimarealpolitik. Today’s CCP stakes its claim to legitimacy as a ruling entity on its record of securing tangible economic benefits. Climate change fits into that paradigm to the extent that climate policies can contribute to those tangible benefits and can support the country’s pursuit of restored global preeminence. On that basis, China aims to lead the world in solar-panel and battery production while simultaneously augmenting its growth with coal. No doubt, many climate scientists and analysts inside the CCP and state apparatus view global warming as a potential threat to well-being. But the proof of the pudding is in the eating, and the party in practice continues to place its greatest focus on making China rich, even if that adds to the climate challenge and makes it more difficult to reach Xi’s 2060 carbon-neutrality pledge. What the 14th five-year plan shows is that if it is to move on climate, China will do so on its own terms.

  • How to Counter China's Global Economic Strategy

    China's world-spanning Belt and Road Initiative is a risk to the global economy, writes former Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew.

  • MPs blacklisted by China brace themselves for cyber attacks

    MPs blacklisted by China are overhauling their cyber-security amid increased hacking fears, as they declared the sanctions against them a “badge of honour”. One of the MPs singled out by Beijing was on Friday night locked out of their email account, prompting suspicions that a “brute force” attack had been instigated to access their inbox. The suspected cyber-raid on the parliamentarian, who asked to remain anonymous, exacerbated concerns about the risk to pro-democracy campaigners in Hong Kong and China who are found by the Communist regime to be in contact with British MPs. Beijing announced on Friday that it had slapped asset freezes and travel bans on Tory MPs Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Tom Tugendhat, Nus Ghani, Neil O’Brien and Tim Loughton, as well as Labour peer Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws and crossbencher peer Lord Alton of Liverpool.

  • Letters to the Editor: Asian and Black Americans must unite against hate — along with everyone else

    Focusing on the need for Asians and Black Americans to find common cause misses the point: Everyone must unite against hate.

  • Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital

    Manila and nearby provinces will return to stricter quarantine measures from Monday, a senior official said on Saturday, as the Philippines battles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that has strained hospitals. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the measures, which will be in place until April 4, will ban non-essential movement, mass gatherings, dining in restaurants. Roque said the government will intensify tracing and conduct house-to-house visits to search for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

  • U.S. needs new understanding with China or it risks conflict, Kissinger says

    The United States will have to reach an understanding with China on a new global order to ensure stability or the world will face a dangerous period like the one which preceded World War One, veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger said. Kissinger, now 97, influenced some of the most important turns of the 1970s while serving as secretary of state under Republican Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. Speaking at a Chatham House event in London via Zoom, Kissinger said the ultimate question was whether or not the United States and its Western allies could develop an understanding with China about a new global order.

  • No More Guessing—Here's Every Fashion and Beauty Item We're Backing for Spring

    Starting at $9.

  • Voters approve of Romney's impeachment vote to convict Trump 50%-39%, poll finds

    The Utah senator's vote marked the first time in U.S. history a senator voted to convict a president from his own party in an impeachment trial.

  • United States condemns China's sanctions in dispute over Uighurs

    The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two American religious-rights officials and a Canadian lawmaker in a dispute over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims and other minorities. Beijing's sanctions followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada earlier this week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighur Muslims and other Turkic minorities in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

  • The Week Ahead – Economic Data, COVID-19, and China in Focus

    It’s a busy week ahead. While economic data will draw plenty of attention, rising tensions with China and COVID-19 news from the Eurozone will also be in focus.

  • Biden says he suggested to UK's Johnson a plan to rival China's Belt and Road

    U.S. President Joe Biden said he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday that democratic countries should have an infrastructure plan to rival China's Belt and Road initiative. "I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Biden told reporters. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping involving development and investment initiatives that would stretch from East Asia to Europe.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts Approaching

    For investors seeking a strong growth option, and willing to take on some added risk, the biotech sector offers an unparalleled opportunity. Unlike other names, biotech companies often rely on only a few key milestones like data readouts or FDA approvals. So, when a particular result goes a company’s way, the news can act as a catalyst that sends shares soaring. However, investors looking to gain exposure to this space should know that this also makes these stocks riskier as unfavorable outcomes can have the opposite effect. As a result, the strength of investment opportunities in this sector can be harder to determine. So what’s the best way to gauge biotech stocks ahead of big catalysts? We suggest turning to Wall Street analysts for guidance. Using TipRanks database, we were able to identify two such stocks as they approach significant catalysts. The platform also revealed that these Strong Buy tickers boast impressive upside potential from current levels. Ardelyx (ARDX) We'll start with Ardelyx, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments to improve the management of complications arising from kidney and cardiorenal diseases. This is a niche with a large patient base, and one that has to some extent been overlooked in the medical research industry. Ardelyx has created tenapanor, a targeted small molecule therapy. This first-in-class drug candidate is under investigation for its use in controlling serum phosphorus in adult dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. Ardelyx believes that tenapanor makes it possible to achieve effective and consistent control of blood phosphate levels. So far, tenapanor has met its primary endpoint in three Phase 3 clinical trials. The trials evaluated the drug candidate’s efficacy and safety; two (BLOCK and FREEDOM) were monotherapy trials with adults CKD patients undergoing dialysis, while the third (AMPLIFY) was a dual mechanism trial. Ardelyx currently has an open label extension trial underway. The positive results from the Phase 3 studies form the background to the company’s New Drug Application to the FDA. This is a key milestone in the development and approval process. The key date is April 29, 2021 – this is the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for tenapanor. Ahead of the upcoming PDUFA date, Wedbush analyst Laura Chico believes a successful outcome is in the cards. “Simply put, we see lead asset tenapanor as novel and differentiated, with the potential to disrupt hyperphosphatemia treatment in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. The novel mechanism, robust serum phosphate lowering comparable to marketed phosphate binders and a lower pill burden creates a differentiated profile. Small-cap commercial launches are not for the faint of heart, but we see tenapanor's profile resonating with physicians. With the pipeline a call option, we presume an on-time approval (PDUFA 4/29/21) and 3Q21 launch,” Chico opined. In line with her comments, Chico rates ARDX an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $14 target implies a one-year upside of 129%. (To watch Chico’s track record, click here) That Wall Street likes this stock is clear from the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. That consensus is built on 4 recent Buy reviews, which is good news for Ardelyx. The shares are priced at $6.10 and their $14 average price target matches Chico’s. (See ARDX stock analysis on TipRanks) Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) The second biopharma company we’re looking at here, Heron, starts with a leg up – it has two drugs already approved by the FDA and on the market. Heron’s two approved drugs, Sustol and Cinvanti, are both indicated for use in treating the nausea that is frequently caused by chemotherapy. This is a serious side effect that has a distinct negative effect on the quality of life of many cancer patients – even when the chemo is effective. An efficacious anti-nausea drug should be a net boon for the company, and Heron expects that sales of the two drugs in 2021 should total $130 million to $145 million. The major catalyst for the company, however, is the upcoming PDUFA date for HDX-011 (Zynrelef). HDX-011 is indicated for use to control postoperative pain in small to medium surgical wounds in adults. It was granted a marketing authorization by the European Commission in September 2020, and the next milestone is the PDUFA date for FDA approval, currently set for May 12, 2021. Heron’s initial application was submitted in October 2018 and was followed by a complete response letter (CRL) in April of 2019. The CRL requested additional non-clinical and CMC data. The NDA was resubmitted in October of 2019, followed by a second CRL in June 2020 seeking additional non-clinical information. The third time's the charm? Stifel analyst Derek Archila believes so. “We continue to like shares and think there is upside on the approval of HTX-011 (postoperative pain) which is expected in May 2021. While HTX-011 has been hampered by two CRLs already, we think the approval in the EU offers de-risking on the clinical efficacy and safety front and that the minor issues that the FDA has raised around the excipients used should be addressable. On approval, we think shares could move to the low-to-mid$20 range," Archila commented. Archila’s upbeat outlook on Heron manifests with a Buy rating and a $28 price target that suggests room for 87% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Archila’s track record, click here) Once again, we’re looking at a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus view. Heron has 3 recent Buy ratings, and an average price target that is somewhat more bullish than Archila allows; at $30.33, it implies a potential upside of ~103% on the one-year time horizon. (See HRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Woman dies being struck by car while walking across freeway lanes in Stockton

    A woman died after she tried to cross the freeway and was struck by a car Saturday morning in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to the crash on Interstate 5 and Downing Avenue around 7 a.m. See more above.