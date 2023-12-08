Op/Ed: IPS enrollment is open. Here's why you should take advantage of Choose Your IPS

As parents raising our children in Indianapolis, we know picking a school is one of the biggest and most important decisions you make. But this year, making a good choice is a whole lot easier: For the first time ever, no matter where you live in Indianapolis, your family can access the best things Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) has to offer. Together, we’re rebuilding this school district so all kids — not just some kids — have great opportunities that will make them excited about coming to school every day.

When the Rebuilding Stronger process kicked off two years ago, Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said if we did the hard work, we could end the fiction of excellence without equity. Our hard work is paying off. Every family that enrolls at IPS for the 2024–25 school year is signing up for an exciting journey filled with excellent options in warm, welcoming buildings. Here’s what that looks like:

As early as age 4, our youngest learners can start in the district’s Pre-K program at schools throughout the district. For students in elementary and middle schools, families can choose one of eight educational models tailored to your child’s needs, interests, talents, and aspirations. And if your child tests as high-ability in either math or English language arts, they’re eligible to attend one of the district’s high-ability schools.

For every elementary student, no matter which school they attend, they will have art, music, physical education, and computer science classes — no questions asked. And there are big changes coming to middle school, too. In the past, we’d offered just a third of our middle schoolers band and orchestra. Now, we’re offering music to 100% of students. In world language, we’re moving from a third of students to 100%. And the same goes for Algebra I and computer science: 100% of kids will now have access to these opportunities.

By the time students reach high school, they’ll be ready to explore their choice of over 32 career pathways and access to advanced academic options at any high school in the district. This range of offerings has never been possible before — and it’s all happening at the only school district in Marion County where students are performing at or above pre-pandemic levels in both reading and math.

It’s not just that you have choices at IPS — you have excellent choices that aren’t just enriching and engaging and fun, they also prepare your child for college and careers after K-12. The teamwork that kids learn on their sports teams; the discipline they learn in music class; the perseverance they learn in Algebra; the confidence they learn in their internships; the social intelligence they gain by interacting with other kids from different backgrounds — these are the skills that set IPS students up for success in the real world.

We see it in our own kids.

Will’s sons are in sixth and seventh grade at an IPS Center for Inquiry (CFI) school. Will’s family chose a CFI because they wanted a culturally, racially, and economically diverse experience where they would meet other kids and teachers from different backgrounds and neighborhoods. The boys are involved in robotics, basketball, futsal, and soccer. A recent field trip to an archaeological site piqued their interest in history — and at CFI, they can explore every one of their interests.

At Shortridge High School, one of the district’s International Baccalaureate schools, Hope’s son Gabriel is an IPS Athlete Leader. Gabriel was in ninth grade at a local private school when the pandemic began in 2020, but it didn’t feel like a good fit. Hope’s family wanted Gabriel to have academic opportunities in a place where he would find a sense of belonging. The move to Shortridge gave Gabriel exactly that. He now has access to challenging courses and has made lifelong friends. Every one of his teachers shows that they care about his success.

Gabriel said his theater teacher has “real-life conversations with us students about real-life issues.” And his art teacher has continued to support him since he began at Shortridge four years ago. “She has always expressed her high expectations that she has for me,” Gabriel said. In challenging times, the community at Shortridge has become a second family.

From now until April, Indianapolis families have the opportunity to choose their own IPS journey. You can apply to the school or schools of your choice by creating an account through Enroll Indy’s One Match app at https://enrollindy.org/onematch/apply/. Applications for the first enrollment period are due by Jan. 24, 2024. A second enrollment period will begin on Jan. 25, 2024 and remain open until April 19, 2024. No matter what you choose, you are guaranteed excellent options.

We understand firsthand how much is going through parents’ heads during this enrollment period. You want to choose a school where your child will get the best education, and also where they’ll get to explore their passions. You want to choose a school where the teachers look like your child and help them grow to their full potential. You want a school where your kid will make lasting friendships with their peers from diverse backgrounds. A school where your kid will be happy. You want it all. Because you’re not just choosing anyschool, you’re choosing your school.

That’s why we are inviting you to Choose Your IPS. We hope you’ll join us and accept the invitation — you’ll be glad you did.

Hope Hampton is a mom and an IPS Board member representing District 3. Will Pritchard is a father and an IPS Board member representing District 1.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Op/Ed: The case for choosing your IPS school for your child