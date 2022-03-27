Op-Ed: What will a 'new normal' living wage look like?

COVID-19 has caused many disruptions and changes to our daily lives. As it recedes, many wonder what the new normal will look like. The answer to this big question greatly hinges on how we use the knowledge we’ve gained from our collective experiences over the past two years. We should all agree that hourly wage earners were key to keeping us afloat in retail operations as well as in health care and other industries. But, as Steve Girling of Ipsos Health Care pointed out, “For health care workers joining the sector in the last five years, COVID provided a brutal exposure to the intensity of life on the front lines…with workers being pushed to the brink of despair.” All while being some of the lowest-paid workers in our nation.

In Pennsylvania and throughout the nation, we hailed the bravery, commitment, and sacrifice of health care workers, restaurant employees, and many other hourly wage earners. We ignored the fact that they were being paid wages that were not sufficient to provide for even basic needs. Why is it that the people who work to ensure that we have our basic needs met are expected to survive without those same guarantees?

President Franklin D. Roosevelt understood well the needs of low-wage workers. “It seems to me to be equally plain that no business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country. … and by living wages I mean more than a bare subsistence level — I mean the wages of a decent living.”

The current $7.25 an hour minimum wage in Pennsylvania is not a living wage anywhere in the state. In fact, it is far below. The two bills languishing in the state Labor & Industry Committees — SB12 and HB345 — will not even provide a living wage for most hourly wage earners. If passed, these bills would raise the minimum wage to $12 per hour, increasing it each year until it reaches $15 per hour when it will be tied to the consumer price index. The bills would set the tipped wage to the same level.

While these bills are a move in the right direction, the increase to $12 per hour is not a living wage. To see how much basic needs cost in your county, visit the Living Wage Calculator (https://livingwage.mit.edu/).

Gov. Wolf recently issued an executive order to raise the minimum wage for state employees and those who work for government contractors to $15 an hour, effective Jan. 31, 2022. He said, “The fact that Pennsylvania’s minimum wage hasn’t increased in 13 years is an embarrassment. It’s an insult to hardworking Pennsylvanians who are doing the same amount of work but finding that their paychecks cover less and less every single year.”

Pennsylvania stands alone among the mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states in keeping minimum wage so low. Most of our neighboring states also have cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) provisions in their minimum wage laws. As residents of those states receive increases each year, Pennsylvania falls farther behind.

As COVID infections receded and businesses started reopening, many employers experienced staffing issues because workers were no longer willing to work for poverty-level wages.

So, what’s the new normal to be in Pennsylvania? Respect for individuals and families should be the guiding principle that recognizes the value and the humanity of all workers. The Bucks County Women’s Advocacy Coalition, in coalition with Raise the Wage Pa and other organizations, wants to bring this issue to the forefront of public discussion. Rising inflation has made it even more essential that hourly pay be increased.

Legislation that guarantees a living wage is long overdue from our representatives and senators in Harrisburg. The immediate passage of SB12 and HB345 will move us in this direction. Our elected officials need to hear from all of us. Please contact them.

Jacqui Rogers is an individual partner of the Bucks County Women’s Advocacy Coalition, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that advocates for gender equity and economic security for all. She closely follows the status of living wage legislation proposed in Harrisburg and Washington. Visit the coalition website (bcwac.org) for more information.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Op-Ed: What will the 'new normal' living wage look like?