Op-Ed: Not all Russians buy Putin's warmongering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrei​ Kolesnikov
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Boris Yeltsin
    Boris Yeltsin
    Soviet and Russian politician, 1st President of Russia (1931-2007)
A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea.
Russian armored vehicles move along a highway in January, as part of a military buildup along the Ukrainian border. (Associated Press)

In May 1993, Estonia’s first post-Soviet leader Lennart Meri — a wise man with bitter experience of life in the Soviet Union — told the visiting U.S. deputy secretary of state that Estonia urgently needed to join NATO. It was, he said, the only guarantee that Russia wouldn’t invade the Baltic state once a less Western-friendly and authoritarian Russian leader replaced then-President Boris Yeltsin.

Meanwhile, Yeltsin openly warned the U.S. that NATO’s expansion to the east would inevitably lead to an explosion in nationalist and imperialist sentiment in Russia. Some of Meri's and Yeltsin’s predictions have come true. It took Vladimir Putin, prone to imperial obsession, to awaken Russians’ ultraconservative feelings, complete with phantom pain for the lost Soviet Union. The more the Russian president advances his Make Russia Great Again strategy, the more Russians are convinced that their country was humiliated following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Yet Putin’s recent buildup of military forces along Ukraine’s border has equally brought out Russians’ fears as tensions heighten. The Pentagon announced Wednesday that about 2,000 U.S.-based troops will be deployed to Poland and Germany, and another 1,000 soldiers from Germany are shifting to Romania, in a show of American commitment to NATO allies. The U.S. says it will not enter Ukraine. The view from Russia isn’t clear-cut.

Russians think highly of their government. In a recent poll, half of the respondents blamed the U.S. and other NATO countries for the escalation in eastern Ukraine. Sixteen percent said Ukraine initiated the escalation, and only 4% faulted Russia.

Such patriotic vision has led to an increase in recent years in the number of Russians who believe that the nation has enemies. Most cite the U.S. as the primary foe.

Things can change, however. As soon as international rifts diminish even a little, the attitudes of Russians to everything Western, above all toward the U.S. and the European Union, instantly become less hostile, and vice versa. As for NATO, perceptions of the alliance as an instrument of American power took root back in Soviet times.

Putin’s belligerent rhetoric and behavior have inspired ordinary Russians, but they have also frightened them. They worry about significant military threats from abroad. In recent years, Russians have begun to fear another world war. It’s their second-biggest fear (after that of their loved ones becoming ill), according to a recent survey.

When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, there was an unprecedented torrent of patriotic sentiment, embodied by Putin, whose ratings soared. The vast majority of Russians believed that reincorporating Crimea — for many years part of the Russian republic formerly under the Soviet Union — simply righted a historical injustice. Although that consensus on Crimea still exists, it no longer inspires Russians to unconditionally support Putin. He can’t invoke that campaign to mobilize ordinary Russians to rally around the flag or boost his ratings again.

A war with Ukraine is no less complex. Indeed, Russians view their neighbor as a satellite of the West, but their opinion isn’t entirely negative. Last year, nearly a quarter of Russians believed their country and Ukraine should be friendly neighbors but still have their own borders. More than half of Russians between ages 18 and 24 have a positive or very positive attitude toward Ukraine. It’s hard to imagine how those young people could be forced to take up arms against their neighbors with that attitude. The Kremlin has only increased worries about a military confrontation with the U.S. and NATO.

In recent years, the Russian public has gotten used to an atmosphere of constant tension. War has become routine and the West is still considered the enemy. But that could evolve rapidly if tensions are dialed back.

In my recent research with focus groups, I found that young people in Russia are very pragmatic about their country’s situation. They’re concentrating on their private lives — going to school, getting a good job. Some are trying to adapt to political constraints and outwardly showing obedience, while secretly supporting jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, even if they don’t show it. They’re not interested in pursuing any war and are not indoctrinated with Putinism.

The patriotic tantrums on television talk shows are mostly geared toward older demographics. Propaganda works, but many young people are immune to it; they’re mostly on social media. Liberal activists, bloggers and journalists are few in number but relatively influential. Take journalist Dmitry Muratov, for example, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year. A lot of people also watch popular video bloggers such as Yury Dud, who has millions of YouTube subscribers, or follow other outlets like the independent TV channel Dozhd, which the Kremlin has designated as a “foreign agent,” or the liberal Ekho Moskvy radio station.

Most Russians, though, are apathetic. These days, there are fewer ardent supporters of Putin than indifferent ones. It’s far from a given that Russians will equate the autocrat with Russia and Russia’s security with that of the Kremlin’s inner circle. Today’s urbanized Russians don’t want to go and fight for Putin and the Kremlin. Invading Ukraine would not be seen as defending their country, and NATO is not Hitler.

Andrei Kolesnikov is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A global flashpoint, but all quiet on eastern Ukraine's frozen front lines

    In the snow-covered trenches near the village of Zolote in eastern Ukraine, soldiers were bored but on guard as others shot a dummy with Russian President Vladimir Putin's face.

  • Putin accuses US, NATO of 'ignoring' Russia's concerns

    The Russian leader said the United States and the West have "ignored" Russia's key demand that NATO bar Ukraine from joining the organization.

  • Amnesty accuses Israel of being an ‘apartheid’ state

    Israel calls the claims ‘lies, inconsistencies, and unfounded assertions’

  • Amnesty accuses Israel of subjecting Palestinians to system of apartheid

    Amnesty International released a report Tuesday accusing Israel of subjecting Palestinians to a system of apartheid that the human rights organization describes as a crime against humanity. The report, titled "Israel's Apartheid against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and a Crime against Humanity," argues that "Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people wherever it has control over their rights...

  • ‘Apartheid state’: Israel’s fears over image in US are coming to pass

    The likening of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians to white-ruled South Africa is growing more widespread in the US mainstream Free Palestine advocates hold a banner that equates Israel with an apartheid state while marching on North High St, Columbus, Ohio, in June 2021. Photograph: Stephen Zenner/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock At the beginning of the year, Israel’s foreign minister Yair Lapid reflected on the diplomatic challenges for 2022. “We think that in the coming year, there will be debate

  • Russia orders news sites to delete all mention of Navalny investigations alleging that Putin has a secret billion-dollar palace

    At least 10 Russian news outlets were told to remove articles on Alexei Navalny's investigation into the financial affairs of Putin and his cricle.

  • Putin is holding a gun to Ukraine's head, UK's Johnson says

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a gun to Ukraine's head in a bid to bully the West into redrawing the post-Cold War security map of Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. The United States, European Union and Britain have repeatedly warned Putin against attacking Ukraine since Russia deployed around 100,000 troops near the border with its former Soviet neighbour.

  • Map shows which Winter Olympics sport is most popular in each state

    Somewhat surprisingly, freestyle skiing and snowboarding didn't crack the top-three most popular Winter Olympic sports across the United States.

  • Will the thick layers of smog in Beijing affect the performance of athletes at the Olympics? Experts weigh in.

    Over the past few weeks, thousands of the world's most elites athletes have journeyed from their home countries to Beijing, a city often shrouded in a thick cloud of smog, for the Olympic Games. The Olympians, who have spent years honing their skills to peak at the 2022 Winter Olympics, are now entering a region where the atmosphere could hinder them from achieving their best performance, experts told ABC News. While people with underlying health conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and at risk for heart attack are often the most affected by poor air quality, young people, healthy people and athletes can suffer adverse health consequences as well, Dr. Meredith McCormack, associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University and spokeswoman for the American Lung Association, told ABC News.

  • ASEAN to exclude Myanmar foreign minister from meeting, says Cambodia

    Cambodia said on Thursday a non-political representative from Myanmar had been invited to attend a regional ministerial meeting later this month instead of the country's military-appointed foreign minister. Cambodia is currently chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which late last year sprung a surprise by barring Myanmar's junta from key meetings over a failure to honour a peace plan agreed with the bloc. Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen had sought to re-engage with the junta and had indicated he wanted to invite its leaders to meetings of the 10-member bloc again.

  • Tom Brady Just Revealed He’s Officially Retiring After Not Making it to the Super Bowl This Year

    It's the end of the road for this legend.

  • Russia crisis exposes deep divide Trump created in GOP foreign policy

    One group of Republicans want to paint Biden as weak on Russia. The Tucker Carlson-led wing wants to depict him as the aggressor.

  • Factbox-How Ukraine's armed forces shape up against Russia's

    Ukraine's armed forces are heavily outnumbered and outgunned by Russia's but military experts say they would be capable of mounting significant resistance and inflicting heavy casualties if Russia were to launch a large-scale invasion after massing troops near the border. Ukraine's army is also better trained and equipped than in 2014, when Russia captured the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine without a fight, and is widely seen as highly motivated to defend the country's heartland. Here are some details of Ukraine's military.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Europe lacks voice, power in Ukraine crisis

    SAINT-SYMPHORIEN, Belgium (AP) — Scarred by losing tens of millions of lives on their soil in two world wars, many European Union nations have been wary ever since about military spending. Now, as Russian pressure builds at the Ukrainian border, they face a painful reality: Europe remains heavily reliant on U.S. might to deter another potentially big conflict on its turf. Because of a half-hearted attitude to defense and security over decades, “the EU has almost nothing to bring to the table,” says Piotr Buras, senior policy fellow at the European Council of Foreign Relations think tank.

  • 3 Sneaky Ways You Could Lose Your Social Security Benefits

    To head into retirement as prepared as possible, it's a good idea to understand some of the sneakier ways you could potentially lose your benefits. The good news is that 37 states do not tax benefits, so there's a chance you're already off the hook. The states that do tax Social Security include Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia.

  • China: What does it want from the Ukraine crisis with Russia?

    As Xi and Putin prepare to meet, China says it supports Russia's concerns - but doesn't want war.

  • Russian channel says it's been told to remove reports on alleged graft

    Russia's state media watchdog has ordered television channel TV Rain and several other outlets to remove reports from their websites about corruption allegations aired by jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny, TV Rain said on Tuesday. Roskomnadzor did not respond to a request for comment on the report, and there was no immediate comment from the other outlets mentioned by TV Rain https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/russia-declares-media-outlet-tv-rain-foreign-agent-2021-08-20, which made its name covering street protests against President Vladimir Putin.

  • Texas leans on new voting law to reject thousands of primary ballots

    Confusing ID requirements and ban on soliciting ballots are inhibiting would-be voters and voting rights advocates Travis county election clerk Dana Debauvoir criticized the new law’s restrictions on mail-in voting. Photograph: Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock Officials in Texas are rejecting thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of the first 2022 midterm primary votes next month, raising serious alarm that a new Republican law is going to disenfranchise droves of eligible voters. The

  • Coronavirus tally: U.S. surgeon general tells parents vaccine for children will be reviewed with same rigor as adult one

    The U.S. surgeon general said regulators reviewing a COVID-19 vaccine for children below the age of five will use the "same independent rigorous and transparent" process as used for adult vaccines. Dr. Vivek Murthy made the comment at a White House press briefing on Wednesday. His comments came after a Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that

  • Manchin says Build Back Better is 'dead.' Here's what he might resurrect.

    In an interview, the pivotal West Virginia Democrat emphasized a desire to "fix the tax code" and discussed policies he can support.