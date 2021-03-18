Op-Ed: Perpetrators of racist attacks are really good at shifting the blame. We can't let them

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LZ Granderson
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during the committee&#39;s business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the &quot;Crossfire Hurricane&quot;/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal saying it was not racist to call the predominantly white Capitol insurrectionists people who "love this country" and to say he would've been more worried if they were Black Lives Matter protesters. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)

On Monday, two men — Julian Elie Khater of Pennsylvania and George Pierre Tanios of West Virginia — were charged with assaulting a U.S. Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, with a chemical spray during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Sicknick died a day later. The arrests are the latest developments in the horrific assault on our democracy.

The images of that day continue to sicken me. But in some ways, what happened in Norman, Okla., after the vicious attack on the Capitol is just as disturbing.

On Feb. 9, Rarchar Tortorello was elected to the Norman City Council. Tortorello attended the racially charged pro-Trump protest at the Capitol but denies participating in the violence. In an interview with the Black Wall Street Times, a news site based in Tulsa, Okla., Tortorello repeated the lie that antifa followers were responsible for the attack and that the Trump supporters present were peaceful — which seems inconsistent with the insurgents chanting “Hang Mike Pence” and putting up a makeshift gallows and a noose. I doubt Sicknick would agree with Tortorello's assessment if he were alive.

Apparently, voters in Norman who put Tortorello in office don’t care that their new councilman wanted to overturn a presidential election. Apparently, Tortorello’s support for a pro-Trump event, based entirely on lies about a rigged election and which left 140 police officers injured, did not stop Norman’s police union from endorsing him.

Last week, the city drew national attention after an announcer at a Norman High School girls’ basketball game called the players the N-word with a profanity when he saw them kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

The racist rant was vile. The announcer, Matt Rowan, has since issued a strange apology in which he blamed his blood sugar level for his use of the racial slur. And then he said: “While the comments I made would certainly seem to indicate that I am racist, I am not, I have never considered myself to be racist, and in short cannot explain why I made these comments.”

That is a big part of the problem, isn’t it? The perpetrators of racist attacks on people of color are really good at shifting blame.

Take Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who wrote an entire op-ed in the Wall Street Journal denying his racism after saying this about the predominantly white domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol:

“I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.... Had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.”

See what I mean?

Anyway, just imagine what life is like for the girls on the Norman High School basketball team who live in a community that could look at the ugliness of Jan. 6 — an event saturated with racists and anti-Semitic signage — and vote for someone who had no problem being there. This is the part of the story that I find incredible. The conduct of someone like Rowan is all too believable.

Last May, a Norman police officer was under investigation after sending an email with a meme featuring the Ku Klux Klan to the entire Police Department. The year before, parts of the city were vandalized with racist and anti-Semitic slurs.

Last summer, Norman, like most of the country, was engaged in conversations about race and police funding after the death of George Floyd. In June, during a City Council meeting, Councilwoman Kate Bierman read a series of posts from a Facebook group called “Growing Up Black in Norman.”

“Growing up Black in Norman is having classmates write ‘white power’ on the chalkboards while the unknowing teachers wait outside to greet everyone,” she read.

“Growing up Black in Norman is having classmates tell you you’re an ugly Black girl every day.”

“Growing up Black in Norman is having someone tell you that if slavery were still a thing, he could rape you without consequence.”

After reading several of the posts aloud, Bierman said, “We really, really have to start listening.” And then she added: “I can’t imagine growing up in a community that … claims to be building an inclusive community and those are the kind of experiences these people have every single day.”

Norman is considered a liberal city in Oklahoma. The explicit slurs are condemned, but in Norman, and everywhere else, racial assaults are delivered in other ways.

And that’s the wrinkle in the stories of this nature that often gets overlooked: the microaggressions that people of color experience regularly. Condemning crimes, like the mass shooting in Georgia on Tuesday that killed six Asian women, is obvious. But Latinos were called rapists by a man who would become president, and Asian Americans are being targeted because of the pandemic.

This is violence, too.

How do you think Black people in Norman processed Rowan’s rant or Tortorello’s election, knowing they are in a former sundown town, an all-white city where Black people were not allowed after sunset? Where the Tulsa massacre of 1921 took place just two hours north and where mass graves are still being discovered?

Yes, the girls’ basketball team received a lot of support, from the WNBA to elected officials. But when those teenagers are driving home at night, strongly worded press releases and proclamations provide little comfort.

It’s easy to become so accustomed to the visual image of kneeling athletes that many of us don’t stop to consider what life is like for them once they stand back up, once a different news story takes center stage.

Don’t make their bravery a footnote. Their bravery is the story. This group of young women, en route to winning a state championship, expressed a demand for racial justice in a part of the country where a lot of folks didn’t want to hear them … and they made them listen anyway.

@LZGranderson

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: IG finds "no evidence" of Pa. voter fraud claims of postal worker cited by Trump

    There is "no evidence" to support a Pennsylvania U.S. Postal Service worker's claims highlighted by leading Republicans of mail-in ballot fraud, the inspector general has found, per the Washington Post.Why it matters: Letter carrier Richard Hopkins' baseless claims that ineligible mail-in ballots were being illegally backdated formed part of unsuccessful efforts by former President Trump and his allies to delegitimize President Biden's election Pa. win.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Trump campaign alerted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to Hopkins' unfounded allegations in November. Graham then wrote a letter demanding a federal investigation into the state's election results, WashPost notes.Driving the news: Hopkins worked with the right-wing Project Veritas to publicly release a sworn affidavit outlining his allegations last November.Hopkins, who was hailed as "a brave patriot" by Trump for his action, recanted his allegations soon after.He "revised his initial claims" during an interview with federal agents, "eventually stating that he had not heard a conversation about ballots at all — rather he saw the Postmaster and Supervisor having a discussion and assumed it was about fraudulent ballot backdating," according to the inspector general's report, posted to the blog 21st Century Postal Worker."Hopkins has been suspended without pay since Nov. 10," WashPost reports.Worth noting: The Trump administration's Department of Justice found no evidence of widespread fraud in the U.S.Representatives for the inspector general, USPS, Trump and Graham did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Letters to the Editor: Mitch McConnell's obstruction is a gift to America's adversaries

    The Senate minority leader is being much more than a bully by threatening to create a "scorched earth" Senate if the Democrats change the filibuster.

  • Latest bipartisan gang tries to save Senate from itself

    It’s no accident that 10 GOP senators are in the group: That's the number needed to break a filibuster.

  • Heavily armed Texas man arrested near vice presidential residence, D.C. police say

    The Secret Service detained a man outside the official vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday and District of Columbia police arrested him on a weapons charge, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police said. Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the residence due to ongoing renovations. The Secret Service had been tipped off by an intelligence bulletin from Texas. The man they detained, identified as Paul Murray of San Antonio, is being held on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, a rifle, unregistered ammunition, and a device that feeds 30-round clips of ammunition to the rifle. New: Texas man arrested outside VP Kamala Harris' official residence at the US Naval Observatory Wednesday was in possession of an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines, according to DC police report. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 18, 2021 Nobody was injured. More stories from theweek.comWarnock warns voting rights are under assault at a rate not seen 'since the Jim Crow era'Why the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreach

  • Kansas Senate Majority Leader was arrested on suspicion of DUI after 911 callers said he drove the wrong way down a highway. A judge released him and said there wasn't 'probable cause.'

    The Kansas Highway Patrol arrested Gene Suellentrop in downtown Topeka after "a short pursuit." He was released from jail Tuesday morning.

  • Susan Collins Casts Lone GOP Vote to Advance Becerra HHS Nomination

    Senator Susan Collins (R., Maine) cast the only GOP vote to advance the nomination of Xavier Becerra for Health Secretary on Wednesday. Becerra’s nomination advanced 50-49 in a full-Senate vote. The nomination proceeded to the Senate floor after the Finance Committee was deadlocked in a 14-14 tied vote. The Senate will hold a final vote to confirm Becerra later this week. A majority of Senate Republicans are staunchly opposed to Becerra’s nomination due to his stance on abortion. Currently California’s attorney general, Becerra sued the federal government in 2017 to reimpose a mandate that employers provide contraceptive coverage. The Little Sisters of the Poor, an organization of Catholic nuns, fought that suit in court, and as a result the State of California is currently suing the organization in a case pending at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) labeled Becerra “a wannabe tyrant with a nasty record of attacking the First Amendment” in comments to National Review. However, Becerra’s confirmation was likely assured after Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.), who occasionally votes with Republicans and helped block the confirmation of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget, announced that he would approve Becerra. “While Attorney General Xavier Becerra and I have very different records on issues like abortion and the Second Amendment, he has affirmed to me his dedication to working with members on both sides of the aisle to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the numerous needs of our nation in a bipartisan way,” Manchin said in a statement last week.

  • Breyer mum as some liberals urge him to quit Supreme Court

    Forgive progressives who aren't looking forward to the sequel of their personal “Nightmare on First Street," a Supreme Court succession story. The original followed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's decision to forgo retirement from the high court, located on First Street in Washington, when Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during six years of Barack Obama's presidency, until 2015. Despite some pointed warnings of what might happen, Ginsburg remained on the bench until her death last year at age 87.

  • Joe Biden Was Right the First Time on the Filibuster

    Americans who have been hoping that the supposedly “moderate” President Biden will stand up to his party on something concrete will have to wait yet a little longer. Having reaffirmed as recently as yesterday afternoon that he still favored the Senate filibuster, the president told George Stephanopoulos last night that he was now open to changing his mind. At the very least, Biden suggested, the filibuster should be amended so that senators have to keep talking in order to sustain it. Why? Because “Democracy is having a hard time functioning.” Is it, though? And, if so, when did this start? All told, there is an unavoidable whiff of “for me, but not for thee” about the Democratic Party’s approach to the Senate’s rules. Biden served in the upper chamber for three and a half decades, during which time he participated enthusiastically in an untold number of filibusters. Looking back on his career in 2005, Biden suggested that one of the most important lessons he had learned in 1975 was that, even when considering minor rules changes (in that case reducing the cloture threshold from 67 to 60), any “rules change by a simple majority vote” was “misguided.” “The Senate,” Biden said, “ought not act rashly by changing its rules to satisfy a strong-willed majority acting in the heat of the moment.” Having left the vice president’s office in 2017, Biden persisted in this belief, looking on contentedly as his party used the filibuster in order to stymie the lion’s share of the Trump agenda and stating during last year’s presidential election that “ending the filibuster is a very dangerous move.” That only now, having become president, Biden believes that a simple majority should change the rules is curious, to say the least. Alas, Biden is not alone in his overnight conversion. Unlike Mitch McConnell and his Republican colleagues, who resisted intense anti-filibuster pressure from President Trump, the Democratic Party has folded, almost to a man, within seven weeks. In 2017, 31 of the 48 senators who caucus with the Democrats — including figures such as Kamala Harris, Ed Markey, Mazie Hirono, and Cory Booker — signed a bipartisan letter affirming their opposition to “any effort to curtail the existing rights and prerogatives of Senators to engage in full, robust, and extended debate.” Introducing the letter, which ultimately received more than 60 signatures, its co-author Senator Collins cast it as a defense of “an important tradition of the Senate that recognizes the rights of the minority.” Perhaps she should have appended a few extra words: “even if that minority is Republican.” Principle aside, the timing of Biden’s change is strategically dubious. The Senate is currently split 50-50 been the parties, with the vice president breaking any ties. The House is as closely divided as it has been in decades. Already, Democrats are having trouble getting to 50 votes — a problem that is only likely to grow as the honeymoon phase wanes. It would take just a single death or retirement within the Democratic caucus to render the move against the filibuster either perilous or moot. And it is the Democratic Party, not the Republican Party, that has most recently benefited from the safeguards accorded to the minority. In 2017, despite having an outright Senate majority and a long list of priorities, Mitch McConnell instinctively understood that the pendulum can swing fast and that the best legislative rules take stock of that fact. Is Chuck Schumer unable to resist as did McConnell? Obviously, passions in our politics are particularly high right now. It was, of course, precisely for moments such as these that our patchwork quilt of checks and balances was contrived. At such times, presidents should reflect their position as the only nationally elected player in the system and remind the country of its longer-term commitments. Joe Biden once enjoyed playing that role in the Senate, admonishing would-be reformers of the filibuster in stringent terms: I’ve been in the Senate for a long time, and there are plenty of times I would have loved to change this rule or that rule to pass a bill or to confirm a nominee I felt strongly about. But I didn’t, and it was understood that the option of doing so just wasn’t on the table. You fought political battles; you fought hard; but you fought them within the strictures and requirements of the Senate rules. Despite the short-term pain, that understanding has served both parties well, and provided long-term gain. Adopting the “nuclear option” would change this fundamental understanding and unbroken practice of what the Senate is all about. Now, when his influence is as large as it is ever going to be, Biden looks increasingly willing to join the crowd seeking to curtail or end the filibuster. There are many words for such an approach, but leadership is not among them.

  • Obama calls for "meaningful action" on gun laws after Atlanta shootings

    Former President Obama on Wednesday called for lawmakers to take "meaningful action" to address gun violence in the U.S., following the fatal mass shootings inside Atlanta-area massage parlors a day earlier.What he's saying: "Even as we've battled the pandemic, we've continued to neglect the longer-lasting epidemic of gun violence in America," Obama said in a series of Twitter posts. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end," he continued, in reference to the fact that six of the eight victims killed in the spa shootings were Asian."Yesterday's shootings are another tragic reminder that we have far more work to do to put in place commonsense gun safety laws and root out the pervasive patterns of hatred and violence in our society."For the record: Obama has called the failure to pass gun control measures the "greatest frustration of my presidency."He pushed for gun restrictions following the 2012 mass shooting at at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which left 26 people dead. But the measure failed in the Senate.Overhauling the nation's gun laws is a priority for Democrats and President Biden. The House last week passed a bill to expand gun background checks. But the bill isn't expected to pass in the Senate, where Republicans oppose curtailing gun rights.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Op-Ed: Trump and the GOP put a bull's-eye on the backs of Asian Americans

    Bigotry and hate are rising because Asians have been made the political scapegoat for the coronavirus.

  • Biden administration begins throwing out Medicaid work rules

    The health department told two states it’s canceling the Trump-approved policies aimed at shrinking the health care safety net.

  • EXPLAINER: NKorea's anger to US may actually be an overture

    After giving the Biden administration the silent treatment for two months, North Korea this week marshalled two powerful women to warn Washington over combined military exercises with South Korea and the diplomatic consequences of its “hostile” policies toward Pyongyang. The timing of the North Korean statements was carefully chosen, with the comments landing on front pages and newscasts as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Asia for talks with U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul about the North Korean threat and other regional challenges.

  • H.R. 1 could be huge for voting rights, but it likely won't be bipartisan

    An argument about voting and elections has been playing out for years: One side says current election laws are too restrictive and keep people from voting, while the other says our election system is vulnerable to wide-scale cheating and we need additional security measures.

  • McCarthy decries ‘political stunt’ after troops visit lawmaker’s office

    The message from the House Republican leader comes after several military leaders criticized Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week for mocking the administration’s efforts to recruit and retain female service members.

  • 12 Republicans voted against honoring the Capitol Police and others that defended the Capitol during the riot

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an insurrection.

  • Disgruntled Haiti police raid stations, free jailed comrades

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Masked officers who said they belonged to a disgruntled sector of the Haitian police force known as Fantom 509 stormed several police stations in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday, freeing jailed comrades accused of participating in an alleged coup against embattled President Jovenel Moise last month. The group of officers, along with some civilians, set a police station ablaze and then headed to a local Nissan auto dealership, which was looted and vandalized. The day began with officers and police academy cadets marching toward police headquarters to demand that the bodies of five officers killed during a raid last week on the Village of God shantytown be recovered from the gang still holding them.

  • Democrats dangle billions of dollars in infrastructure earmarks in front of conflicted Republicans

    Ahead of President Biden's next big piece of legislation, one Democrat says the party is "perfectly willing" to evenly divide spending earmarks with Republicans — but if not, they'll happily take them just "on the Democratic side." A Tuesday report from Bloomberg discusses the "heated debate" in the Republican Party about whether to take part in the return of spending earmarks as Biden prepares for a major infrastructure package, with fiscal hawks opposed to bringing them back and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) arguing they "have been associated with excess and would represent a turn to the worst." At the same time, Bloomberg writes that Democrats believe Republicans ultimately "will go along once they see billions of dollars set to flow" to their colleagues' Democratic districts. "I'm perfectly willing to divide it equally between Republicans and Democrats, and so it will be up to them if they want it," Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said. "If they don't, we'll just have it on the Democratic side. But I think enough of them would like to have it on both sides." Romney predicted that the majority of Republicans will agree with his assessment that spending earmarks are "not necessarily in the national interest but are more akin to the seniority of a particular individual to ask for a particular benefit," though Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) told Bloomberg he actually believes about 60 percent of members support bringing back earmarks. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hasn't expressed his position yet, and Republican leaders were reportedly unable to come to a decision on the matter after a recent meeting. Senate Environment and Public Works Chair Tom Carper (D-Del.) told Bloomberg that "we're having conversations" about whether to allow earmarks in the bill, but "nothing definitive" has been decided. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachAmazon warehouse employee describes 'grueling' working conditions during Senate hearing

  • Mitt Romney Says Republicans Need to ‘Make It Real Clear’ COVID Vaccines Work As Some Lawmakers Decline Shots

    The Utah senator and former presidential nominee is among top Republicans, including Donald Trump, encouraging people to get COVID-19 vaccines

  • You Hate to See it: Georgia Lawmaker Who Repped Majority Black County Loses Job for Trying to Suppress Black Votes

    A county attorney in Georgia who represented a majority Black county was removed from his post after protesters called for his firing. What did he do, you ask? Well, he tried to suppress the vote of his constituents.

  • Gov. DeSantis Proposes Plan to Bolster Florida’s Civics Curricula, Denounces Critical Race Theory

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday proposed putting $106 million in pandemic-related federal funding toward the state’s civics curricula — $17 million of which would be earmarked for developing civics curricula with “foundational concepts” and not “unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory.” “Our schools are supposed to give people a foundation of knowledge, not supposed to be indoctrination centers, where you’re trying to push specific ideologies,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Naples, Fla. “There is no room in classrooms for things like critical race theory,” the Republican governor said. Critical race theory “presupposes that racism is embedded within society and institutions.” The theory’s implementation in classrooms nationwide has drawn outcry from parents, some of whom have received emails from their children’s schools about “Decentering Whiteness at Home” or have elementary-school aged children who have been read “a book about whiteness” that suggests “color matters” and encourages them to dissect “the painful truth” about their “own family,” regarding potential racist behavior. In September, former president Trump issued an executive order requiring federal agencies to “cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund” critical race theory training programs which he called “divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions.” DeSantis suggested a civics education should turn down the heat in the U.S., which is increasingly divided by politics by giving everyone a common foundation of values. “No matter if your family came on the Mayflower or you became a naturalized citizen, these principles belong to you,” DeSantis said. DeSantis outlined his plan, which would direct the Florida Department of Education to create the Florida Civic Seal of Excellence, a new professional endorsement for civics education. The proposal includes a $3,000 bonus for teachers who get credentialed in teaching civics. The funding would put $16.5 million toward training teachers and principals in civics education via civics “coaches,” in-person seminars and virtual learning. Around $6.5 million would be used for developing partnerships between schools and governments in an effort to get students interested in public service. The governor called on the legislature to take up the proposal during the current legislative session.