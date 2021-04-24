Op-Ed: Remember Artsakh but never forget the Armenian genocide

Michael Krikorian
·4 min read
YEREVAN, ARMENIA -- OCTOBER 15, 2020: Armenian soldiers ceremoniously transport the caskets of Kristapor Artin and Suren Vanyan, both volunteer fighters who lost their lives to the Nagorno-Karabakh war, to their burial sites at the Yerablur Military Memorial Cemetery in Yerevan, Armenia, on Thursday Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict, which began on Sept, 27, is between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces over Nagorno-Karabakh D a disputed region, which is also internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan D has killed hundreds including dozens of civilians from both sides, and the death toll continues to mount. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
A funeral detail in Yerevan, Armenia, with the casket of a volunteer fighter killed in October in the conflict over Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh, an autonomous region in Azerbaijan. ( Los Angeles Times)

Twenty years ago, I wrote a piece for this newspaper with a three-word opening, It's one of the paragraphs I'm proudest of in my journalism career. The entire lead was this: “The Armenian genocide.”

That was it. The whole shebang. Not an “alleged,” not a “What Armenians call a genocide,” not anything other than a statement of what was, is and always will be — the attempt during World War I to wipe Armenians off the face of the Earth.

All the usual emotions that accompany April 24, Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day — anger, sadness, frustration, isolation, honor and more — will be on display Saturday, but this year in an intensified fashion.

Remembering the 1.5 million dead and the survivors from the first genocide of the 20th century is always painful, but the marchers will also be honoring the dead and the displaced from a war that ended less than six months ago.

Armenians were defeated, and thousands died last fall, in Artsakh, also known as the autonomous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave of ethnic Armenians that Stalin plunked down inside Azerbaijan in the 1920s. Since the breakup of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijanis and Armenians have gone at each other. In the 1990s, Armenians led by Visalia-born Monte Melkonian took control of Artsakh. In September, Azerbaijan regained much of the territory, including the key city Azerbaijanis call Shusha and Armenians call Shushi.

Even through COVID masks, I suspect the chants on Saturday will be the most anguished I’ve heard since I started marching down Sunset Boulevard every April 24 with my Grandpa Nahabed in the early 1970s.

All those other marches had a single villain: Turkey, especially the Turks who commanded and committed genocide as the Ottoman Empire broke up but also modern Turkey’s leaders, who have perpetuated the lie that the genocide never occurred.

Now Azerbaijan and more will be added to the enemies' list. Israel, for example, and its weapons manufacturers whose “suicide” drones proved a crucial factor in the defeat in Artsakh.

I reported on the war in October for the Armenian online news channel CivilNet, and every soldier I spoke with expressed terror at trying to counter the drone attacks with a Kalashnikov. Haaretz, Israel’s oldest newspaper and traditionally liberal, denounced the arms sales in op-ed articles.

The marchers on Saturday may also turn on the Republic of Armenia itself. Much of the blame for what was lost in Artsakh has fallen on Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia’s prime minister. Some say he didn’t fully deploy his country’s armed forces, holding back as a hedge against escalating hostilities that might have

given Turkey an excuse to enter the conflict overtly, rather than simply coaching the Azerbaijanis from the sidelines.

I understand — and feel — all the anger generated by the defeat: With the loss of territory comes the threat of more provocation and aggression in the region. An emboldened Azerbaijan (11 million people) supported by Turkey (85 million people) is acting like it conquered Genghis Khan’s hordes, when in reality its drones and cluster bombs outgunned soldiers from Artsakh (150,000 people) and volunteers from Armenia (3 million) armed primarily with automatic rifles.

Artsakh ripped open the wound of the genocide, but I hope it doesn’t overwhelm the day set aside to mark the event itself.

The primary point of April 24 should be what it always has been: to keep alive the memory of the victims and survivors of the genocide, to memorialize the anguish of entire towns and villages destroyed, to mark the onset of a tragic, forced diaspora.

What motivated Grandpa Nahabed to march — the indelible terror, the never-ending repercussions of systematic mass murder — is more than sufficient to do the same for Armenians today, from Yerevan, Armenia's capital, to Glendale; Beirut to Stepanakert, Artsakh's capital; Marseilles to Little Armenia in East Hollywood. No matter how we feel about Azerbaijan, Pashinyan's decisions and the rivalry of great and not-so-great powers in the South Caucasus, the meaning of April 24 should not be diluted.

Remember Artsakh, but never forget what started 106 years ago. In 1915 the outside world barely noticed when the killing began. U.S. presidents have bowed to Turkey and refused to acknowledge it as "genocide," though President Biden hopefully will change that. We can’t allow what happened to be replaced by other outrages. Let the defeat of Artsakh underline the anger and grief of April 24, but do not let it overshadow the content of that paragraph I wrote 20 years ago.

“The Armenian genocide.”

Michael Krikorian, a former Times staff writer, is writing a book on the 2020 Artsakh war.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden speaks to Erdogan as Armenian genocide question looms

    President Joe Biden spoke with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday as Biden prepared to move forward with a campaign pledge to formally recognize that atrocities committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago were genocide. The U.S. and Turkish governments, in separate statements on the call, made no mention of the looming decision on the Armenian genocide recognition. Biden pledged as a candidate to recognize the World War I-era killings and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians in modern day Turkey.

  • S.Korea signs with Pfizer for additional 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea said on Saturday it signed a contract with Pfizer Inc to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine amid fears of spiking infections at home. That brings the current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66 million doses, it said in a statement. It added that it had secured a total 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson's and Novavax.

  • Biden Tells Erdogan He’ll Brand Armenian Massacres as Genocide

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday that he intends to recognize the 1915 massacres of Armenians as a genocide, according to people familiar with a call between the leaders, a move that will likely strain already tense U.S.-Turkish relations.Biden is expected to use the word “genocide” in a statement Saturday recognizing Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, making good on a promise from his presidential campaign. He would be the first U.S. president in 40 years to publicly state that the mass killings during the final years of the Ottoman Empire were a genocide.The White House did not mention the issue in a statement about Biden’s call with Erdogan, the first of his presidency, saying only that Biden told the Turkish leader that he’s interested in a “constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements.”They agreed to meet during a NATO summit in Brussels in June, the White House said. But ties between Washington and Ankara have deteriorated over Turkey’s decision to purchase an air defense system from Russia, which led Donald Trump’s administration to impose unprecedented sanctions against a NATO member.In 2018, Erdogan’s military campaign in northern Syria against Kurdish-held areas irked congressional leaders.Turkey, which joined the alliance in 1952, has been a key U.S. strategic partner in the region, providing a bridge to the Islamic world and countering Russian ambitions. Yet increasing friction on a number of issues — including Erdogan’s increasingly heavy hand against the media and political opponents — has led him to seek a closer relationship with Russia.Moscow seems keen to take advantage of the rift. TASS, the Russian state news agency, reported this week that the Biden administration “is making it clear that it actually does not view Erdogan as a partner and a politician worth betting on, and will build relations with him from the position of force.”The lira extended losses on news of the Biden-Erdogan call, dropping as much as 1% against the dollar. That took this week’s losses to 3.9%, the worst performance among emerging market currencies tracked by Bloomberg after the Peruvian sol.A subsequent statement from Erdogan’s office said the Turkish leader raised grievances of his own. Erdogan discussed the U.S. refusal to extradite Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric living in exile in Pennsylvania whom Erdogan accuses of orchestrating a failed 2016 coup. He also raised U.S. support for Kurdish forces in Syria, saying both matters “were important to advancing Turkey-U.S. relations,” according to Erdogan’s office.Ronald Reagan was the last U.S. president to call the atrocities committed against the Armenians a “genocide,” in 1981, but he soon backtracked under pressure from Turkey, the successor state to the Ottoman Empire, which collapsed after the end of World War I.Erdogan has rebuked other countries that have labeled the executions, deportations and organized massacres of Armenians a genocide.The Armenian diaspora has long lobbied the U.S. government to officially recognize the more than 100-year-old series of atrocities as a genocide.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the news site Haberturk this week that Biden’s words had no legal effect and would only harm U.S.-Turkey relations. “If the United States wants to worsen ties, the decision is theirs,” he said.Erdogan himself on Wednesday said that his administration would “continue to defend the truths in the face of the lie of ‘genocide of Armenians’ and those who are backing this slander with political calculations,” according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.During last year’s presidential campaign, Biden promised to “recognize the Armenian Genocide and make universal human rights a top priority.”Still, it was not a foregone conclusion Biden would use the word in an official statement. President Barack Obama made a similar promise in 2008. But in eight years in office, he issued only watered-down statements calling the events of 1915 “a tragedy” a “mass atrocity” and a “horror” — but not a genocide.In 2019, both houses of Congress adopted a resolution recognizing the genocide. That vote occurred amid the dispute over the anti-aircraft missiles and after Turkey began the Syrian military operation, following Trump’s decision to abruptly withdraw U.S. troops from the Kurdish-held region.Earlier that year, Erdogan had blamed Armenians for the events of 1915, saying in a Twitter post that “the relocation of the Armenian gangs and their supporters, who massacred the Muslim people, including women and children, in eastern Anatolia, was the most reasonable action that could be taken in such a period.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ghislane Maxwell makes 1st court appearance

    Maxwell pleaded not guilty to two additional sex trafficking charges and the indictment added a fourth alleged victim. Maxwell allegedly recruited victims to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Turkey’s removal from F-35 program to cause hike in engine price

    By the end of the year, Turkey will no longer supply parts for the F-35's engine.

  • Paul Schrader says he’s re-teaming with Martin Scorsese for Christianity origin series

    Paul Schrader is one of the most polarizing, revered, and controversial figures in film history. With hard-hitting dramas like Blue Collar, American Gigolo, and his 2017 Oscar-nominated feature, First Reformed, the writer-director is known for some of the most uncompromising and original works of the last 50 years. He’s also known for posting on Facebook about Taylor Swift, whom he loves, or “cancel culture” infiltrating his poker games, which he doesn’t love.

  • 3 dietitians who eat bread every day say you shouldn't be afraid of the carb. Here's how to eat it without derailing your diet.

    You don't need to cut out bread to eat healthy or even lose weight, according to experts. Prioritizing whole grains and nutritious toppings can help.

  • What Ryan Blaney said about George Floyd’s murder was rare in NASCAR. Why he spoke up

    Ryan Blaney was one of few NASCAR drivers to speak up publicly after the verdict in Minnesota this week. He opened up about why and what’s ahead at Talladega.

  • Walmart just dropped its jaw-dropping weekend deals: Sony, Microsoft, Instant Pot and more — up to 80 percent off!

    From TVs and headphones to robot vacs and Instant Pots, these deals are not to be missed.

  • Russia Surprises With 50-Basis Point Rate Hike, Signals More

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unexpectedly raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points and signaled more tightening as ruble volatility contributed to inflation risks.The benchmark rate was raised to 5% on Friday, the Bank of Russia said in a statement. Thirteen economists out of 41 analysts forecast the move, while 28 expected a smaller cut, according to a Bloomberg survey. The ruble climbed more than any other major emerging-market currency.“There’s a real risk of delaying the return to neutral monetary policy,” Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a news briefing following the decision. “These risks may make it necessary for a more serious, significant increase in the rate in the future.”She added that the bank will consider further hikes and may even consider another 50 basis point increase. On Friday, the bank raised its year-end estimate for inflation to 4.7%-5.2% from 3.7%-4.2% and warned that price growth continues to run above forecast.The ruble has been hit by a series of geopolitical shocks since Nabiullina pushed through a surprise 25 basis-point rate hike last month. A faster-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic is also adding to price growth, the central bank said on Friday.“Both the decision and commentary should be considered very hawkish,” said Dmitry Dolgin, chief economist at ING Bank in Moscow. “The wording suggests that another couple of hikes this year are quite likely.”The key rate will average at 4.8%-5.4% this year and 5.3%-6.3% in 2022, according to a trajectory published alongside the statement for the first time on Friday. The guidance suggests the room for further rates is “potentially quite large,” Dolgin said.What Our Economists Say:“The central bank’s guidance is cautious on timing, but the tightening cycle has further to run. Another move could come as soon as the next meeting in June.”--Scott Johnson, Bloomberg Economics. Read more: RUSSIA REACT: Big Hike Sees Central Bank Front-Loading CycleU.S. sanctions on sovereign debt imposed this month and tensions over a Russian troop buildup on the border with Ukraine have added to uncertainty around the outlook for the ruble, which feeds through to inflation with a lag. Bond outflows were limited after the penalties were imposed, but the central bank needs to be ready for more measures, Nabiullina said Friday.Annual inflation eased to 5.5% as of April 19, suggesting that price growth has passed its peak after accelerating for 11 straight months. It remains well above the central bank’s 4% target, however and economists expect easing to be slow.“The important moment is that they raised the inflation forecast considerably,” said Sofya Donets, an economist at Renaissance Capital in Moscow. “We expect the key rate to be at 5.75% in September and remain at that level in 2022.”(Updates to add comments from Nabiullina from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘I’m not your food’: Jogger films himself being chased by ‘hungry bear’ through national park

    ‘Hey, no! I don’t care if you’re hungry. I’m not your food,’ says runner as bear follows him

  • George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racist graffiti after Derek Chauvin murder conviction

    Police describe perpetrator as ‘some knucklehead’

  • Self-described ‘Christian Republican’ mocked for criticising Disney World as too ‘woke’

    ‘I’m sorry the park about cartoons for children is too soft around the edges for you,’ says one social media user

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • 11 things you probably didn't know about Gigi Hadid

    The new mother's real name isn't actually Gigi and the supermodel actually comes from a family full of other supermodels.

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • Covid 'hate crimes' against Asian Americans on rise

    Covid-related attacks directed at Asian Americans have escalated in the US - here's what's happening.

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel