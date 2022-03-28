Op-Ed: Will Smith's attack on Chris Rock shows toxic masculinity boiling over

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shaun Harper
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Will Smith
    Will Smith
    American actor
  • Chris Rock
    Chris Rock
    American comedian, actor, screenwriter, television producer, film producer, and director
  • Jada Pinkett Smith
    Jada Pinkett Smith
    American actress
A man slapping another man on a stage
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during the Oscars on Sunday after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)

It was the slap felt ’round the world.

Will Smith, one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards. In front of a live, mostly white audience. During a live telecast watched by millions across the globe. It was so outrageous that many people initially thought it was a joke, part of the script. But then Smith returned to his seat and yelled to Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f— mouth.”

Those of us who saw it live were shocked. Toxic masculinity can indeed abruptly show up in shocking, at times violent ways.

As a scholar of men’s studies, I teach that “toxic masculinity” is demonstrations of boyhood and manhood that are harmful to oneself and others. In many ways it is a cocktail of the worst behaviors and attitudes a dude can have.

It causes him to act without self-control and to perform macho stereotypes. In many instances, it is fueled by presumptions about how men are supposed to act. It is this last feature that was on full display at the Oscars.

Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wife, starring in a sequel to the movie “G.I. Jane.” It was a joke about her appearance. There is a chance that most people interpreted the comment as just that, but I understood it differently.

Over this past year, I have watched social media videos of Jada Pinkett Smith talking about struggling with and ultimately coming to terms with her hair loss. Her husband first laughed at the comedian’s joke. Jada Pinkett Smith, on the other hand, was visibly annoyed. It could be that in a split second, her husband recognized that she felt publicly humiliated by a joke about something that has been so personally painful to her.

Here enters the toxic masculinity. Will Smith storms on stage and slaps the man who insulted his wife.

I have a spouse whom I deeply love. Honestly, if someone did to him what Rock did to Smith’s wife, especially about something I knew was an emotional pain point for him, I would have felt compelled to slap that person, too. I would not have actually done it, though. Undeniably, a better path would have been for Smith to walk on stage, say to Rock, “You just hurt my wife,” and ask him to please apologize. The ideal first step would have been for Smith to ask his wife what she wanted — which maybe he did.

Toxic masculinity compels a guy to go immediately into bar fight mode when someone says or does something disrespectful to someone he loves. But what if slapping or fighting someone isn’t what the disrespected person wants or needs? Or even if it is, and the person says so, why not take a moment to pursue a range of alternatives to violence? Movies, television shows, video games, other forms of media and messages we have received all our lives have conditioned us men to act in ways that can be violent or otherwise toxic in moments like these.

In his acceptance speech for actor in a leading role just a few minutes later, Smith said that he is feeling “called” to be a protector at this time in his life. I suppose that the act of violence was his way of protecting his wife. The “real men are protectors” expectation is firmly entrenched in toxic masculinity. Again, as a married man, I get it. I just know that protection doesn’t have to be violent.

Then there is the aftermath with Rock. It’s where toxic masculinity gets addressed through restorative justice, another concept that social scientists like me often teach and write about. The most important act of restorative justice in this violent confrontation between two Black men is to ask Rock what would make this situation right for him, then having Smith authentically issue an apology and do all he can to meet Rock’s expectations for harm repair.

Recovering from a lifetime of toxic masculinity requires us men to step back and be incredibly mindful of the myriad ways we have been socialized to handle anger in our interactions with other men, women and genderqueer persons. Thinking honestly about what it is we have been told “real men” do, and often then doing the opposite.

Will Smith is 53 years old, which confirms that toxic masculinity is not about immaturity. It is not a thing that men naturally grow out of. Some of us embody aspects of it our entire lives. Understanding what it is and how it shows up in our attitudes and behaviors might just save us from inflicting harm on ourselves and others.

It could have saved Smith from tarnishing one of the most rewarding nights of his career, as he won an Oscar for the first time. Now an unfortunate and avoidable cloud will forever shadow that moment.

Shaun Harper is a professor at the University of Southern California and executive director of the USC Race and Equity Center. He is the editor of “College Men and Masculinities.” @DrShaunHarper

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Oscars recap: 'CODA' is the big winner, but Will Smith and Chris Rock steal the show

    The Oscars were a big hit on Sunday, with the biggest hit coming from Will Smith’s hand to presenter Chris Rock’s face. Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hair. Pickett Smith has been vocal about suffering from alopecia. At first Smith laughed at the joke, but when he saw his wife’s reaction he stormed on stage and assaulted the comedian. “That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock joked, despite being stunned by the incident. Smith later won the Oscar for his role in King Richard, in which he plays Venus and Serena Williams' father, and he couldn't help but make the connection between himself and Richard Williams. “Art imitates life,” Smith said. “I look like the crazy father, just like they said, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.” There was also an actual award show happening around all that drama, and the show was hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall, who warned the state of Florida that they may not like the show because of the recent “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. “For you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night,” Sykes said. Then all of them sang the word “gay” several times. The Oscars also celebrated some great films and performances. CODA took home the award for Best Picture, director Sian Heder won for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Troy Kutsor made history when he became the first deaf person to win Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film. “I just wanted to say that this is dedicated to the deaf community, the C.O.D.A. Community and the disabled community” Kutsor signed. “This is our moment. “ The show also reunited some previous winners, Pulp Fiction’s Uma Thurman and John Travola danced around Samuel L. Jackson, Godfather legends Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola and Robert De Niro made the audience an offer they couldn’t refuse, and following his recent gender transition, Elliot Page made an appearance alongside Juno co-stars Jennifer Garner and J.K. Simmons. “Juno had me hooked from the very first page and was completely infused with Diablo Cody's distinctive voice,” Page said. “It was unlike anything I'd ever read before.” And while there was hardly any mention of the war in Ukraine, Mila Kunis has been an advocate for peace in the country where she was born. So she used her moment as a presenter to praise Ukranians for their resilience. “Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted,” Kunis said. “Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it's impossible not to be moved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find the strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.”

  • Jada Pinkett Smith's history with alopecia after Chris Rock Oscars upset

    The actor has been open about living with alopecia.

  • What about fixing jobless benefits?

    The Florida Legislature fought culture wars but didn't fix jobless benefits problems

  • Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Academy Awards after joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head

    Actor Will Smith jumped on stage during the Oscars and slapped comedian Chris Rock after a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. A short time later, Smith won the best actor award for the film "King Richard" and gave an emotional speech, in which he seemed to defend his actions. “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Kevin Frazier reports.

  • Will Smith slaps Chris Rock after joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith

    In 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith recalled the "terrifying" moment she first noticed she was losing "handfuls of hair" in the shower.

  • Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith Joke

    In one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, Will Smith stormed onstage and slapped presenter Chris Rock for a joke the comic made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith (video below). The drama began while Rock was presenting best documentary during the 2022 ceremony. Rock made a crack about Pinkett Smith getting ready […]

  • Confrontation between Will Smith, Chris Rock shocks Oscar audience

    TV audiences and those in attendance at the Oscars were left in shock after Will Smith approached Chris Rock on stage and slapped him after the comedian made a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. https://www.abcactionnews.com/entertainment/confrontation-between-will-smith-chris-rock-shocks-oscar-audience

  • Royal Caribbean Shows Off Its New Private Island

    The cruise line's "Perfect Day" concept has given it something Carnival and Norwegian can't offer.

  • Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock At Oscars

    Will Smith hit Chris Rock on the Oscars stage after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

  • Oscars: Inside the Academy’s Nontelevised Ceremony for Eight Awards Categories

    The Academy handed out eight Oscars — including four early wins for Dune — at the Dolby Theatre in advance of the live telecast. Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa presented in the categories of documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound. Edited versions of those presentations and […]

  • Oscars 2022: Jaden Smith criticised for response to Will Smith's Chris Rock altercation

    Jaden Smith has faced criticism for his response to the moment at the 2022 Oscars where his father Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage.

  • Oscars 2022: Will Smith's Oscar acceptance speech in full after hitting Chris Rock

    Read Will Smith's emotional Oscar speech which he gave moments after hitting Chris Rock on stage.

  • Trump Wouldn't Be 'Capable' Of Ukraine Peace Talks With Moscow, Says John Bolton

    It would "require thinking through a policy, considering the pluses and minuses, the risks and costs. That’s just not what he does," dissed Bolton.

  • Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators were targeted in a suspected poison attack, WSJ reports

    Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators experienced red eyes and peeling skin on their hands and faces, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

  • How are audiences trashing the 2022 Oscars? Let us count the ways ...

    Critics watching at home (and sitting inside the Dolby Theatre) took aim at the 2022 Oscars' controversial new changes and missteps.

  • An aspiring ice hockey player, Mattapoisett's Willow Ruel gets to live a golfer's dream

    Willow Ruel will showcase her skills April 3 at Augusta National in the 2022 Masters Drive, Chip and Putt tournament, which will be televised on ESPN.

  • Done deal: Bills announce 30-year deal for new $1.4B stadium

    Done deal: #Bills announce 30-year deal for new $1.4B stadium:

  • What is Alopecia?

    By now, you’ve heard all about the slap heard around the world at last night’s Oscar ceremony. This year’s Best Actor winner, Will Smith, was not acting when he rushed the stage to take a jab at comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock’s joke, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya,” referenced Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. But neither Pinkett Smith nor her Oscar-winning husband found it funny.

  • Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters’ final show together included performances of 'Everlong,' 'Somebody to Love'

    Taylor Hawkins performed his final song, “Everlong,” at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 20, just five days before his death.

  • The 'Candy' Trailer Is Making Me Nervous As Hell

    Hulu's upcoming 'five-night event' starring Jessica Biel revisits the axe murder that shocked the nation.