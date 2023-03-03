Op/Ed: Stand back! Bill requiring Hoosiers stand 25 feet from police unconstitutional.

When Andre James observed a Gary, Indiana, police officer roughly treating a woman outside a gas station, he expressed his concern for her safety and quickly began recording. Even though James never interfered with the officer and remained polite throughout the encounter, he ended up in jail — arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement.

After the video went viral, prosecutors dropped the charges against James, and the officer who arrested him was fired for a different incident of police brutality. But under a bill working its way through the Indiana legislature, James would have been convicted, and the bad apple officer might still be on the beat, mistreating other Hoosiers.

Last week, the Indiana House of Representatives approved House Bill (HB) 1186. The bill would make it a crime to come within 25 feet of a police officer on the beat, creating an NFL endzone-sized area around our public servants where the Constitution doesn’t apply. A less aggressive law passed last year in Arizona and has already been declared unconstitutional since courts around the country have held time and time again that observing and recording police is part of the freedom of speech Americans enjoy.

So, why would legislators in Indianapolis try to deny Hoosiers that right?

The need for police accountability has been front and center over the past few years. Video has been central to our discussion. Recently, Americans watched in horror as a squad of Memphis police aptly named the Scorpions beat Tyre Nichols to death in the street, not even three years after we watched Minneapolis police murder George Floyd. But without video, those killings and many other instances of government abuse could have easily been swept under the rug.

Recognizing the powerful importance of video when it comes to policing, eight of 12 federal appellate courts have held that the First Amendment protects the right to record police. In the most recent decision, issued by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month, the court explained something we intuitively know: “Recording police encounters creates information that contributes to discussion about governmental affairs.” Without the ability to observe police, there is no way to speak about them. That’s why, as the court noted, “[c]reating and disseminating information is protected speech under the First Amendment.”

This is nothing new, and the 7th Circuit, which has jurisdiction over Indiana, has reached the same conclusion.

Nevertheless, the Indiana House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved HB1186 by a vote of 75 to 20. Worse than other unconstitutional attempts to shield police from view, HB1186 would prohibit not just video recording but observation of police from closer than 25 feet. When discussed in committee, one legislator offered a glib slogan for the bill: “Twenty-five to stay alive — just putting it out there!” With police and everyday people dying being killed, this is not a joke. Neither is the Constitution.

Indiana legislators swear an oath to support the Constitution. They should honor that oath without courts having to make them. One way they can do it is by not proposing or advancing clearly unconstitutional legislation.

Patrick Jaicomo and Anya Bidwell are attorneys at the nonprofit Institute for Justice, leading its Project on Immunity and Accountability. Patrick is a Hoosier, born and raised in Steuben County, Indiana.

