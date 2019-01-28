Op-Ed: If Trump’s Trade War Saved the Steel Industry, Then the Free Market Lost

President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Twitter on Monday for his controversial trade war against China, claiming that steel tariffs have “totally revived” and “saved” the steel industry in the United States:

Tariffs on the “dumping” of Steel in the United States have totally revived our Steel Industry. New and expanded plants are happening all over the U.S. We have not only saved this important industry, but created many jobs. Also, billions paid to our treasury. A BIG WIN FOR U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019





Did Tariffs Save the Steel industry?

The New York Times reported earlier this month that the U.S. steel industry has opened dozens of new steel mills, and restarted or made new investments in its business over the last year, but that doesn’t mean all is well.

The same report also cited data from the American Iron and Steel Institute that showed as of November 2018, jobs numbers in the steel business were 4 percent lower than they were four years ago in 2014 as the steel industry turns increasingly to robotic automatons for production.

Read the full story on CCN.com.