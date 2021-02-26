'Op Silent Viper': How an Indian rape suspect was caught after 22 years

Geeta Pandey - BBC News, Delhi
·7 min read
Bibekananda Biswal after his arrest
Bibekananda Biswal was produced in court and remanded in custody

Police in the eastern Indian state of Orissa (also called Odisha) have arrested a man wanted in a notorious 1999 gang rape. The accused hid in plain sight for more than two decades - until a few days ago when his luck ran out.

When police approached Bibekananda Biswal's home last week in Pune district in the western state of Maharashtra, they say he tried to run away.

"He saw the team coming and tried to escape. When he was caught, he told them, 'Take me away from here, I'll tell you everything'," senior Orissa police official Sudhanshu Sarangi told the BBC.

Bibekananda Biswal was among three men accused in the brutal gang rape of a 29-year-old woman on the night of 9 January 1999. He denies the allegations against him.

The other two men - Pradeep Kumar Sahu and Dhirendra Mohanty - were arrested, tried, convicted of rape and sentenced to life in jail. Sahu died in prison last year.

The attack and the uproar

The woman was travelling from the state capital, Bhubaneswar, to its twin city Cuttack, with a journalist friend and her driver when their car was intercepted by three men travelling on a scooter.

The attackers forced them to drive at gunpoint to a secluded area where, according to court documents, she was assaulted multiple times over four hours. She and her friend were threatened and beaten up and their money and valuables were snatched.

The crime made headlines and shook the state not only for the brutality of the attack but also because of the serious allegations the survivor made against some important people, including the then Orissa chief minister JB Patnaik.

She accused him of trying to shield an official against whom she had lodged a complaint of attempted rape 18 months earlier. She alleged that the two had "a role" in her gang rape to "scare me into withdrawing my charges against the official".

Mr Patnaik said her accusations were part of "a political conspiracy". A month later when the chief minister resigned, newspapers said the mishandling of the case was a major reason for his exit. A year later, the official was convicted of attempted rape and jailed for three years.

India's federal police - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) - were called in to inquire into the gang rape case.

But Bibekananda Biswal - described in the court order as "the main accused, the mastermind" who had "raped and ravished the victim mercilessly" - had disappeared without a trace.

The case went cold, and the files lay gathering dust in a police station in Cuttack.

'Operation Silent Viper'

In November, Mr Sarangi was visiting Choudwar jail in connection with another case where he had a "chance meeting" with Mohanty, one of the rapists.

"While talking to him, I discovered that one of his co-accused had never been caught. The next day, when I got back to my office, I recalled the case files," Mr Sarangi told me.

"When I read the details of the case, I felt he must be caught. It was a most heinous crime."

Mr Sarangi, who's the police commissioner for the state capital, Bhubaneswar, and its twin city Cuttack, reopened the case and gave it a code name - "Operation Silent Viper".

"A viper can blend in with its surroundings, not make any noises to avoid detection. So, I thought it was the perfect name for this operation since he hadn't been caught for 22 years," he says.

A four-member police team was formed - they were the only people who knew about the case "to avoid any information leak".

How did they find the suspect?

"On 19 February, at 5:30pm, I was sure we had the right man. Just after 7pm, three of my officers were on a flight to Pune," Mr Sarangi says.

"A joint team of Orissa and Maharashtra police carried out the raid the next day and he was arrested."

It had taken police three months of information gathering and meticulous planning to find the man they were after.

"Once we started investigating, we heard that he'd been in touch with his family, his wife and two sons. He was caught when the family tried to sell a piece of land that was in his name," Mr Sarangi told the BBC.

Read more from the BBC's Geeta Pandey

The small plot is near their home in the village of Naranpur in Cuttack district - an area becoming rapidly urbanised - and Mr Sarangi says the family was expecting to make some decent money from the sale.

A breakthrough came when police took a closer look at the family's finances.

They discovered that even though their suspect's wife or sons didn't have a job or a steady source of income, there was a regular flow of money into their account - from someone called Jalandhar Swain in Pune.

Since Bibekananda Biswal's arrest, his wife Gitanjali had denied that the family had any contact with him in the past 22 years.

"He had absconded after the gang rape and he did not contact us over the phone or secretly visit our home," she told The Times of India.

She also denied receiving any money from him, but refused to answer questions about who Jalandhar Swain was or why he had been sending money to her family, police say.

Where was he hiding?

"India is a big country," says Mr Sarangi, and "Biswal had managed to find a job, he had a bank account, a PAN Card [a must for all tax-paying citizens] and an Aadhaar card [India's national identity card]."

Since 2007, he had been living in the workers' barracks at the Aamby Valley - a posh township in Pune district that's home to some of India's super rich - more than 1,740km (about 1,080 miles) from his home village.

"He was working there as a plumber and had taken on a whole new identity," says Mr Sarangi. "He was among the 14,000 employees of Aamby Valley, merging with the setting, hiding in plain sight, raising no suspicions - just like a viper."

A protest against rape in India
Rape and sexual violence are a huge problem in India

In his Aadhaar card, the suspect was named Jalandhar Swain and his father Purnananda Biswal had become P Swain - but his village was named correctly. A police investigation found no village resident by the name of Jalandhar Swain.

Mr Sarangi says Bibekananda Biswal has denied the allegations of rape, but not his true identity.

"He has also been identified by several sources, including his family members. We have now handed him over to the CBI for further investigation."

On Monday, crews from local TV channels scrambled to get a glimpse as the suspect was brought to court in Bhubaneswar.

Dressed in a blue t-shirt and grey trousers, he came barefoot, his face covered with a checked scarf as he was whisked away by policemen.

The only description of Bibekananda Biswal's appearance comes from Mr Sarangi: "He's nearly 50, medium-built, bald, not very strong physically, he's pretty ordinary actually."

What happens next?

Mr Sarangi says there are a lot of questions that need answers - How did he escape? Where was he before 2007? How did he remain undetected for so long? How did he find a job? Did someone help him?

The questions are significant, he says, especially because of the serious allegations the survivor of the attack had made against some influential people.

Then, there are also a lot of challenges. To begin with, the survivor has to identify him, but it's been a long time since the crime was committed. Then a trial will begin, which may or may not lead to conviction.

"We want to make sure that the case ends in conviction," Mr Sarangi says. "I want him to spend the rest of his life in jail, his body should leave the prison only after his death."

The survivor thanked "Mr Sarangi and his team for delivering justice to me", saying she wants the death penalty for her attacker.

She told a local TV channel she had not expected him to be arrested and was "relieved and happy" now that he was finally caught.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Police release new video of suspect accused of raping woman inside Macy's bathroom

    Philadelphia police say the suspect accused of raping a woman inside the public bathroom at a Macy's in Center City has been taken into custody.

  • Covid-19: Sri Lanka reverses 'anti-Muslim' cremation order

    Critics said the forced burial order was intended to target minorities and did not respect religions.

  • Brazil to buy 20 million COVID-19 vaccines from India's Bharat Biotech

    Brazil's Health Ministry on Thursday signed a contract to purchase 20 million doses of Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine made by India's Bharat Biotech, for delivery between March and May. To speed up the buying of vaccines in Brazil and deal with the second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak in the world, the ministry said it published new rules last week dispensing with the bidding process. Brazil reported 1,541 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the second highest daily death toll since the pandemic began, taking total fatalities to 251,498.

  • ‘Spot’s Rampage’ Art Project Ends in Malfunctioning Disaster

    "Spot's Rampage," an interactive art experiment that allowed people to control a Boston Dynamics' robot armed with a paintball gun, did not end well. The post ‘Spot’s Rampage’ Art Project Ends in Malfunctioning Disaster appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Facebook exploring potential news licensing agreements in Canada - source

    Facebook Inc is exploring potential licensing agreements in the coming year with Canadian media outlets and expanding its investment in local journalism initiatives, a source familiar with the company's thinking said on Wednesday. The move comes as the Canadian government is preparing to introduce legislation in the coming months, along the lines of the controversial Australian model that forces technology companies like Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay media companies for content. But the source said Facebook views the situation in Australia as unique.

  • Armenia PM takes to the streets to denounce 'coup attempt'

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meets with his supporters in downtown Yerevan as months of tension boil up over his peace deal with Azerbaijan.

  • 8 actors with the most Golden Globes who don't deserve them all - sorry

    From Meryl Streep to Jennifer Lawrence, not every star who won more than once deserved every Golden Globe award they received.

  • 'An accident is not a crime': Tiger Woods will not face charges in crash

    Tiger Woods will not face criminal charges in the car crash that left him with serious injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Wednesday, as the golf great recovered from extensive surgery to repair his fractured right leg and shattered ankle. Investigators were still trying to determine what caused Woods, 45, to lose control of the gray Genesis sport utility vehicle he was driving on Tuesday morning. Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill stretch of highway that authorities said was notoriously dangerous when the luxury SUV he was driving veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest.

  • 14 Cool (But Wearable) Accessories We’ll Be Buying For Spring

    Instead of buying all new clothes, why not just spruce up what you already have with a fresh little extra? We’re talking about chic accessories, from head scarves to...

  • Exclusive: Duke’s Jalen Johnson withdraws from school

    He will continue to have access to Duke’s medical staff, both physical and behavioral health services, until he signs with an agent.

  • Imran Khan invites Sri Lankan Buddhists to visit Pakistan

    Visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has proclaimed his Muslim-majority nation a choice destination for religious tourism by Sri Lankans, most of whom are Buddhists. In talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday, Khan highlighted Buddhist heritage sites in Pakistan and stressed the building of cultural ties, the Pakistan Embassy said in a statement.

  • OutDaughtered Stars Danielle and Adam Busby on What Keeps Their Marriage Strong After 15 Years

    "Communication is probably the biggest key, and learning to adjust what's not working," the mother of six tells PEOPLE

  • Here's Blue Ivy Carter, Looking Like a Top Model, in Her Official Icy Park Campaign Photos for Beyoncé

    Beyoncé's daughter is only 9 and already is modeling and getting Grammy nominations for her music.

  • QuantumScape CEO shares two exciting developments in the works

    Jagdeep Singh, QuantumScape CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s development on EV batteries and its outlook for the remainder of the year.

  • Opening eagle vaults Lydia Ko to early lead on her home course at Gainbridge LPGA

    An opening eagle vaulted Lydia Ko to the early lead at her home course at the Gainbridge LPGA.

  • COVID-19 in Ontario: Toronto, Peel and York 'starting to trend in the wrong direction again'

    New modelling data on the COVID-19 situation in Ontario shows that Toronto, Peel and York Region are "starting to trend in the wrong direction again," Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table said on Thursday.

  • Startup designs a modular, repairable laptop

    Framework wants to apply the Fairphone model to laptops.

  • Highway 1 washout near Big Sur expected to be fixed by summer

    A section of L.A.'s iconic road was washed out by heavy rains Jan. 28. Repairs start Monday.

  • Japan’s Factory Output Shows Resilience Despite Emergency

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese factories increased output in January for the first time in three months, signaling the country’s economic recovery is continuing despite a renewed state of emergency to contain the coronavirus.Industrial output rose 4.2% from the previous month, with production of memory chips and semiconductor equipment climbing, the trade ministry reported Friday. Economists had projected a 3.8% overall gain amid rising exports, especially to China.Separate figures showed retail sales fell at less than half the predicted pace in January compared with the prior month. Declines eased in Tokyo consumer prices, a bellwether for national inflation.While the spending drop was far smaller than during a wider-ranging emergency last year, it still underscored a split in the recovery between domestic and export-driven sectors. Since consumer spending accounts for more than half of the economy, a sustained rebound after the emergency requires people to open their purse strings.Key Insights“How much consumption will come back starting in March will hold the key,” said economist Atsushi Takeda at Itochu Research Institute. “I don’t think consumption will be back at full speed as the government is likely to maintain some restrictions with the Olympics nearing.”Japan’s decision to focus its latest emergency advisory on bars and restaurants in major cities is exacting a smaller toll than last spring’s more wide-scale approach. While the economy is seen falling back into contraction this quarter, rising output is likely to offer support to the recovery once the emergency ends.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will decide as early as today whether to lift the emergency outside the Tokyo region about a week ahead of schedule, a move likely to help spending and sentiment at least marginally. The number of new virus cases in Japan has fallen to a fraction of the peak and last week the country started giving vaccines.High frequency data compiled by Bloomberg Economics shows activity rising in Japan more than in place likes the U.S., the U.K. or Canada.On the manufacturing side, Japan’s production has been helped by a pickup in demand from China, where exports rose last month by the most since 2010. An ongoing global shortage of semiconductors is driving output in electronics but also weighing on the auto industry, a key sector for Japan.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“A smaller-than-expected decline in Tokyo’s core inflation gauge was driven by volatile factors. As such, we don’t expect the reading to have a meaningful implication to the Bank of Japan’s policy review in March.”--Yuki Masujima, economistFor the full report, click here.Get MoreTokyo’s consumer prices excluding fresh food, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation trends, fell at a slightly slower pace of 0.3% in February from a year earlier, according to a separate report from the ministry of internal affairs.Retail sales decreased 2.4% in January compared with a year earlier, better than the 2.6% projected fall by economists.Industrial production is expected to rise 2.1% in February and fall 6.1% in March, according to a ministry survey.(Adds economist’s comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How to buy, use, and spend Bitcoin

    You also need to ask: Is Bitcoin worth the risk?