Opa-locka cop, who is the mayor’s brother, arrested on aggravated child abuse charges

An Opa-locka police sergeant who is also the younger brother of the town’s mayor was arrested on three charges, including aggravated child abuse, by Miramar Police late Tuesday night, according to Broward County Sheriff’s Office records.

The Broward County Corrections website shows that Johane Hendrik Taylor, 36, was transported to the county’s main jail some time on Tuesday. It offered few other details.

Miramar and Opa-locka police couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. But the arrest and details were confirmed by several law enforcement sources familiar with Taylor’s arrest and his time in Opa-locka.

An internal memo released early Wednesday to city leaders in Opa-locka and obtained by the Miami Herald did not name Taylor but said an officer had been arrested and charged with domestic aggravated battery, domestic aggravated assault and child abuse and that the agency expects a “significant amount of media coverage of the arrest tomorrow.”

That’s likely because sources familiar with Taylor’s arrest said he is the youngest son of former Opa-locka Mayor Myra Taylor and the younger brother of the city’s current mayor John Taylor. They said the arrest may stem from a domestic incident with his daughter. No other details were immediately available and Miramar police had not yet released an arrest report on Wednesday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear if Johane Taylor had retained an attorney.

Miramar Police records obtained by the Miami Herald show that police have been concerned about Johane Taylor becoming physical with family members since the end of January, when they visited the family home and spoke with his wife and daughter. His wife, the record show, told police the couple fought verbally and at one point her husband had smashed her cell phone.

The records say she agreed to take her two children to her mother’s home in Opa-locka. Miramar police, records show, visited the family home and a school several times over the next few weeks.

Four days later, according to the report, a Miramar police officer contacted a school in Hialeah attended by one of the couple’s children. The child told police she didn’t witness any physical violence at home, but that her parents occasionally got into screaming matches.

Johane Taylor has been in the news before. A Miami Herald story from 2014 explained how he was hired as an officer in Opa-locka despite failing his police exam twice and having a criminal past involving domestic battery. He resigned in 2013 when it was discovered that the police department failed to do a thorough background check. He was rehired in Opa-locka as a police officer about two years later.

Miami Herald Staff Writer Jay Weaver contributed to this report.