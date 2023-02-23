Opa-locka girl, 14, shot dead in her home, cops say. Her older brother has been detained

The one thing Miami-Dade police know about what happened early Thursday at a townhouse in Opa-locka’s Mirage at Sailboat Cove development: A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed.

As of 8:30 a.m., detectives didn’t know exactly what happened. Her 19-year-old older brother was detained, not arrested, and was being interviewed. Investigators weren’t looking for another shooter.

“Mom didn’t know the gun was in the house,” Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said. “The 19-year-old might have found the gun and brought it home.”

Zabaleta said from what Miami-Dade detectives — Opa-locka has its own police force but turns possible homicide investigations over to Miami-Dade — learned the 19-year-old was home taking care of his five sisters and brothers while their mother was at work.

Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, the 19-year-old left the home in the 14500 block of Northwest 17th Path to knock on neighbors’ doors for help, saying his sister had been shot. When he knocked on the door of an off-duty Opa-locka police officer, the officer drove over and found the 14-year-old.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officially declared her dead. The teen’s 12- and 10-year-old sisters and 9- and 11-year-old brothers were asleep upstairs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.