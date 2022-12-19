An Opa-locka man blackmailed girls into sending naked pictures. Now, he’s headed to prison

An Opa-locka man who pressured four young girls into taking naked photos and videos of themselves will spend decades behind bars.

Oscar Williams Jr., 30, was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for extortion and producing child sexual abuse material. Williams, who would ask for up to 50 photos a day, manipulated the four girls into creating sexually explicit content in 2019 and 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Florida.

The age of the three other victims are unknown.

If the girls refused to continue, Williams threatened to leak their photos and videos on social media and porn websites, according to court records.

In late 2019, the mother of one of Williams’ victims — a 14-year-old girl — contacted the FBI New York Field Office. She told investigators that her daughter was sending nude images and videos via Snapchat to an unknown man who claimed to be 19.

The girl tried to block Williams, who said he would expose her if she followed through.

“Should I post these videos and pictures of you,” Williams wrote on Snapchat, according to court records. “...I wanna see more but if you don’t this what ima do I own a photoshop thatI have no problem post and putting your shit up...”

Police identified Williams through the email and IP addresses linked to his Snapchat accounts.

In 2020, the FBI searched his home, and Williams agreed to speak with police. He denied using Snapchat to threaten minors into sending naked photos or videos.

But Williams did admit to knowing one of the victims, according to court records. He told police that she was a 19-year-old who lived nearby — and that he knew her because they were having an affair.

Williams told police that any blackmailing messages on Snapchat could’ve come from his friends, who visited him at his house and frequently used his cell phone, according to court records. But his wife told police another story: Williams never lets anyone use his phone.

The FBI Miami Field Office investigated the case, which is part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.