Opa-locka police captain who shot fellow cop with Taser among 3 officers facing charges

Authorities on Wednesday are expected to announce criminal charges against three South Florida police officers: two for allegedly using excessive force during arrests, and a third for shooting a fellow cop with a Taser stun gun.

The officers are being charged in separate cases, and all face misdemeanor counts of battery, the Miami Herald has learned. One of the officers, a Miami-Dade cop, is also being charged with felony official misconduct for allegedly lying on an arrest report.

The cases are being prosecuted by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, which has charged a slew of police officers with battery during rough arrests in recent years.

The most high-profile case involves Opa-locka Police Capt. Sergio Perez, who is expected to surrender to state agents on Wednesday morning.

He is believed to have fired a Taser police weapon equipped with what is known as a “hook-and-loop” cartridge that does not deploy an electrical charge. Axon, the company that produces the ubiquitous Taser stun gun, says the cartridge — which shoots hooks tipped with Velcro — is supposed to be used for training on someone wearing a special protective suit.

The Herald first reported that Perez, back in September, was under investigation for allegedly shooting a colleague, Sgt. Michael Steel, with the weapon after a shouting match. The allegation came to light after an anonymous memo began circulating detailing the allegation and City Manager John Pate, during a city commission meeting, refuted allegations of a cover-up.

“It’s being analyzed,” Pate told the Herald then. “But the city is certain, through preliminary means, that the actual Taser discharge using a live Taser discharge was not done.”

Perez has a ignominious legacy in Opa-locka, a city that has long struggled with financial and corruption scandals.

He made headlines in 2013 when a city investigation found he chased a vehicle the wrong way down Interstate 95, before the car he was chasing slammed into an SUV, killing four tourists. He was fired two years later and reinstated after an arbiter ruled the city’s probe into a car accident he was involved in was flawed.

In October 2020, an Opa-locka family accused Perez of mistreating a handcuffed teen, dragging him down the steps of a home.

In October of this year, the city lost yet another police chief, Steven Barreira, who resigned for unspecified reasons.