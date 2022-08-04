Opa-locka police officer accused of sexually assaulting friend outside doughnut shop

An Opa-locka police officer has been suspended without pay after being arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery, according to authorities.

Alaindy LouisXVI is accused of sexually assaulting a high school friend outside a Krispy Kreme doughnut shop



near North Miami Beach, his arrest warrant shows. The 24-year-old man has been released on a $20,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear on Wednesday if LouisXVI had hired an attorney.

Calls to Opa-locka Police Chief Scott Israel weren’t returned Wednesday night. The South Florida Police Benevolent Association, which represents LouisXVI, declined to comment.

WPLG Channel 10, which broke the story, reported that Israel suspended LouisXVI without pay but wouldn’t discuss the charges against LouisXVI, who was arrested July 26.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Miami Herald, a 24-year-old woman told Miami-Dade Police Department investigators that LouisXVI, a former high school classmate and someone who she considered her best friend, assaulted her after a night of partying on July 9.

The woman told police she had agreed with LouisXVI to attend two parties together in Miami-Dade, including a strip club located in Miami Gardens. But before arriving at the first party, the woman bought a bottle of wine at a convenience store, returned to LouisXVI’s vehicle and drank half of the wine, she told detectives.

When she arrived with LouisXVI at the first party, she said she became “faded,” indicating she was heavily intoxicated. While at the second party, she indicated to police, she “blacked out” and could not remember anything that occurred after that.

The next morning, she said she woke up, finding in her phone a photo of her passed out at a beach with her shirt unbuttoned and a video showing her vomiting. When she called LouisXVI to ask about the photo and the video, she said he told her that he took them at Sunny Isles Beach so she could see how intoxicated she was the night before.

LouisXVI also told the woman, according to the arrest warrant, that he was driving her from Sunny Isles Beach to her home when she unknowingly placed her hand on his thigh. The woman told investigators that LouisXVI told her that he fondled her breasts and that she smiled at him.

The woman told detectives that LouisXVI told her he parked outside a Krispy Kreme at 530 NE 167 St. LouisXVI then told the woman that once parked there, they had sex, she told police.

The woman told investigators she vaguely remembered the defendant on top of her, forcing himself inside of her. Several days later, LouisXVI apologized to her by text message about the “sexual assault,” she recounted to police.

On July 25, police say the woman provided a sworn statement and agreed to “participate in placing a controlled telephone call to the defendant’s cellular telephone.”

During the telephone call, police say, LouisXVI admitted to “knowingly forcing” himself inside of her while she was intoxicated. Police say on the arrest warrant that LouisXVI also admitted “to taking advantage of the victim, and stated if the victim was not intoxicated, he knew she would never consent to having sexual intercourse with him.”

Arraignment is set for the end of August.