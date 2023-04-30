O'Pake, Burke seeking seat on Schuylkill County Court of Common Pleas

Apr. 29—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and attorney William "Bill" Burke will face off in the upcoming primary election seeking the office of Schuylkill County Court of Common Pleas judge.

Burke and O'Pake are each cross-filed on the Democrat and Republican tickets, meaning should one win both party nominations, the race would be settled on May 16, barring an unlikely write-in win by a candidate in November.

Burke, of Port Carbon, said he entered the race as a first-time candidate after a lengthy discussion with family and friends.

"Although I have not served as an elected official, the majority of my practice has been devoted to public service as well as private representation of clients," he said.

Burke, a Republican, said he served for 26 years as solicitor for the county recorder of deeds office; 17 years as a public defender; 13 years as staff attorney for the office of senior services; and two years as an assistant district attorney.

"These collective years of experience serving Schuylkill County has afforded me the opportunity to work with my fellow citizens from all walks of life," Burke said.

O'Pake, a Democrat from Norwegian Twp., said he decided to run for judge because he has been dedicated to public service throughout his career, which started as an assistant district attorney in 1992.

"I have earned the respect of my peers by the consistent, fair and unbiased manner in which I resolve criminal cases," he said. "These are some of the exact traits judges are expected to exhibit in any case that comes before them."

The winner will fill a vacant seat on the court created by the late 2021 retirement of President Judge William E. Baldwin.

State Sen. David G. Argall, R-29, Rush Twp., said previously he sent a letter in January 2022 to then-Gov. Tom Wolf requesting Burke be appointed to the seat; however, Argall said, Wolf never acted.

Current judges are President Judge Jacqueline L. Russell, James P. Goodman, Christina E. Hale, Christopher W. Hobbs and Charles M. Miller. With the one vacant seat, overload cases are being handled by senior judges D. Michael Stine and Cyrus Palmer Dolbin.

According to the Schuylkill County Election Bureau, there are 86,878 voters registered for the primary election, including 48,578 Republicans and 26,912 Democrats.

Proposals for change

If elected, Burke said he would suggest that a portion of the county court calendar be dedicated to hearing and resolving issues of blighted real estate that greatly affect municipalities and citizens.

"Local residents often suffer great hardship as a result of either individuals or business entities purchasing real estate and then not properly maintaining the property," he said.

Like he has done as district attorney, O'Pake said, he will continue to work closely with fellow judges and court administration to restructure the way criminal cases are processed in the system.

O'Pake said that under his restructuring plan, he was able to alleviate a nine-month backlog of cases.

He said that, prior to his election as district attorney, it was taking about 11 or 12 months to resolve a case. Now, cases are being disposed of within six or seven months.

"This brings closure to victims much more quickly and swift punishment to defendants," he said.

O'Pake said it is his understanding that the administration of civil cases in Schuylkill County will be undergoing a transformation in the method of how cases are processed.

"My experience in aggressively ensuring swift justice in criminal cases can be an asset to the court on the civil side of moving cases through the system and resolving cases more quickly," he said.

The issue of guilty pleas

On the issue of guilty pleas, Burke said that although guilty pleas are worked out by defense attorneys and the district attorney's office, they still have to be approved by a common pleas judge.

In which case, he said, the judge reviewing each case determines if justice is served, law enforcement is in agreement, the sentencing guidelines are being adhered to and any crime victim agrees with the proposed sentence.

O'Pake said that accepting reasonable guilty pleas in criminal cases is essential to productively moving cases through the system and that prosecutors and defense counsels are also bound by sentencing guidelines in making recommendations to a judge.

"As essential as guilty pleas are to the system, it is just as essential that victim input and police officer input is taken into consideration in fashioning a resolution in every case," he said.

He also said he would suggest that the county courts consider adopting processes similar to federal courts, in which a judge receives an assignment of the civil case and manages future proceedings for purposes of guaranteeing timely resolution.

Variety of experience

Burke said his 30 years of criminal, civil and municipal practice has involved many aspects of the law.

"I appear before the court of common pleas three to four days a week on both criminal and civil matters, and as a judge, would already possess great familiarity with cases that often come before the court," he said.

Burke said he has refined his representation to the facts and laws of each case, similar to what is required of a judge in deciding cases.

"I have already accomplished this goal, and I am duty bound to vigorously represent the interests of my clients, despite any personal or political opinion," he said. "As a public defender, assistant district attorney, attorney for the office of senior services, municipal attorney and as a private practitioner, my political and personal views never affected my representation as required."

O'Pake said his nearly 35-year legal career is also not limited to criminal law.

"I have handled every type of case that can come before a common pleas judge," he said, noting his experience in civil litigation; school law; municipal law; real estate; family law; divorce; custody; support; wills; trusts; estates; corporate; commercial; contract; zoning; and personal injury.

