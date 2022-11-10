Are Opcom Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OPCOM) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

With its stock down 6.7% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Opcom Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OPCOM). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study Opcom Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Opcom Holdings Berhad is:

2.5% = RM4.3m ÷ RM171m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.03.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Opcom Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.5% ROE

It is quite clear that Opcom Holdings Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 8.2%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 8.1% seen by Opcom Holdings Berhad was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

With the industry earnings declining at a rate of 8.1% in the same period, we deduce that both the company and the industry are shrinking at the same rate.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Opcom Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Opcom Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Because Opcom Holdings Berhad doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Opcom Holdings Berhad. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for Opcom Holdings Berhad.

