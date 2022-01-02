OPD: 1 woman, 2 minors shot and injured in Volusia County

A woman and two minors were shot and injured in Volusia County Saturday night, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 8:44 p.m in the area of Cinderlane Parkway and Rosewood Way, where they found 3 victims with non-life-threatening injuries, the OPD said.

The Orlando Fire Department transported the woman and two minors to local hospitals for treatment, the agency said.

A suspect has not been identified as this incident remains under investigation, the report included.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

