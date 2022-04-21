OPD: 35 shooting incidents in 2022

Apr. 21—Since January, the Owensboro Police Department has worked 35 verified reports of shootings and firearms discharges in the city.

Of those, four were incidents where only shell casings were found to prove that a firearms discharge had taken place. The others involved either property damage or injuries, including one fatal shooting that took place in late January at a home on East 25th Street.

OPD public information officer Andrew Boggess said detectives believe only a small number of individuals are involved with the shootings.

Of the 35 incidents this year, a few have been found to be connected, based on the time the incidents took place or the locations the incidents occurred.

"Twelve of (the 35 incidents have been) resolved with an arrest," Boggess said. In some of those incidents, more than one person was charged, he said.

The year started out with an higher number of shootings in the city than normal. There were 13 reports of shootings in January. By comparison, there were six shooting incidents in January 2021 and five in January 2020.

There have been five shootings this month, with two of those cases closed with arrests.

The shootings don't have motives in common.

The Jan. 26 fatal shooting on East 25th Street, which resulted in a man being charged with murder and first-degree assault, is believed to have been a domestic disturbance.

"It's hard to single out, 'this is the type of shooting we are having,' " Boggess said.

People charged in the shootings have been both adults and juveniles.

Shootings can be related if they happen close together in time or near one another, or when people are connected to both events, but that isn't always the case. For example, two shootings that happened on Jan. 4 that both involved juveniles were believed to be connected, but they were found to be isolated incidents, Boggess said.

Cases where only shell casings are found require officers to search for additional information, such as witnesses or homes and businesses with surveillance cameras. Casings are collected and sent to the KSP crime lab for analysis.

"In all cases, we rely heavily on evidence," Boggess said.

The state crime lab is the main forensics lab for most state law enforcement agencies, so getting lab results back can take time.

"Sometimes, it's a month for that to be processed," he said.

Officers know some shootings were related because the individuals were charged in more than one incident.

The department has taken steps to watch areas where shootings and firearms discharges have occurred, Boggess said.

"We try to identify" trends, Boggess said. For example, if reports of certain types of crimes are up in an area, the department will alert officers and increase patrol activity, he said.

Information on problem spots is shared with patrol officers and from one shift to another.

"When we identify an issue, we want to make sure the officers know of it as well," Boggess said. "It happens with every type of crime."

Officers also change their patrol tactics individually when they know of issues in their patrol sectors, Boggess said.

"A good officer is doing that on a regular basis," he said.

Chief Art Ealum recently told a group that officers have put watches on homes of people believed to be involved in shootings. People under intense scrutiny tend to reduce their activities, to not draw more police attention, Boggess said.

"When somebody knows they are on our radar, that tends to alter their behavior a little bit," he said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse