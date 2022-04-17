OPD arrests man following shooting death

Apr. 16—A man has been charged after police say he shot 49-year-old Shawn McCracken to death following an argument on Friday.

Isaiah Dominique Renteria, 26, was arrested and charged with murder, a first degree felony. He was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to a gunshot victim in the parking lot of the DK Convenience Store in the 1000 block of north Dixie at around 8:21 pm. Friday.

They found McCracken dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation determined that the victim and Renteria, were involved in a verbal dispute that escalated to the victim being shot.