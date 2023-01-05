OPD asking for public's help

Jan. 4—The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding two aggravated robbery suspects.

According to OPD, the victim was robbed by two men in the 2700 block of John Ben Sheppherd Parkway and later forced to withdraw money from a nearby ATM.

One of the men pointed a weapon at the victim and while police don't have a photo of him, they do have a photo of his accomplice.

Anyone who recognizes this man should call Detective H. Huges at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0017184.