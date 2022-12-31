OPD asking for public's help

Dec. 30—The Odessa Police Department issued a press release on Friday asking the public's help in the Maurice Rogers homicide investigation.

Police are searching for 18-year-old Ashton Isiah Munoz, who is currently wanted for murder. Munoz is 5-foot-7 in height, weighs 120 pounds and has tattoos on both sides of his neck and on the back of one of his hands. Munoz commonly wears a gold "grill" on his top and bottom teeth. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Munoz should contact the Odessa Police Department by phone at 432-333-3641 or the tip center at tinyurl.com/2af8hm74. An anonymous tip can also be left at the Odessa Crime Stoppers: tinyurl.com/mr2vyu7d.

In the press release, police advise don't approach or attempt to capture Munoz. He is considered armed. Police also remind that attempting to hide Munoz or assist him in any way is a felony and could result in charges.

Also related to this case, police are looking for information on a person named Christian Organ, 20. Organ is not wanted at this time. He is encouraged to reach out to the Odessa Police Department as soon as possible. Organ doesn't have an outstanding warrant and is only needed for questioning.